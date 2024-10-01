Phillip Schofield shocks Channel 5 viewers with ‘vindictive’ swipe at Holly Willoughby on TV return

Phillip Schofield has shocked viewers over an apparent swipe he took at former friend Holly Willoughby.

Last night (September 30), Phil made his TV return on Channel 5’s Cast Away. The show sparked a mixed reaction, with some viewers accusing him of being “self-indulgent”.

He also faced backlash as he seemingly made a dig at his former This Morning co-star Holly.

Phil made his TV comeback last night (Credit: Channel 5)

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby

In the first episode on Monday night, viewers think Phil took a swipe at Holly.

Although Holly is never mentioned by name, he hinted at a lack of support from his colleagues, and appeared to make a dig about Holly’s infamous “are you okay?” This Morning speech.

Phillip and his family were seen having a BBQ in the garden of his London home. The TV presenter handed plates of food to Steph, Molly and Ruby.

As he does so, he appeared to mock ex-pal Holly’s infamous This Morning statement, where she asked viewers: “First of all, are you okay?”

Phillip laughed and said: “If you’re okay, then we’re okay, and I’m okay. Are you okay?”

Phil seemingly made a dig at Holly on the show (Credit: Channel 5)

Viewers were convinced it was a dig at Holly as one ranted on X: “4 mins in and he makes a nasty snipe at Holly. Deserved or not, it just made him look like a vindictive [bleep].”

Another said: “Did anyone spot his reference to Holly, asking his family ‘are you ok?’ (With a smirk).”

Someone else wrote: “Phillip ‘are you okay’… the Holly shade.”

Another tweeted: “‘Are you ok?…’ THAT HOLLY DIG!!!”

But another added: “I actually thought that dig was quite funny. Holly was nauseating when she said it.”

It comes after Holly shared a personal statement as a trailer dropped for Phil’s new show last week.

Holly Willoughby has brushed off the Phillip Schofield drama by celebrating Wylde Moon’s birthday (Credit: Splash News)

Holly shares personal statement

Shrugging off the Phillip drama, Holly was seen in a nude mini dress celebrating the third birthday of her Wylde Moon lifestyle brand.

Beaming in two pictures, Holly added a personal message to the post: “Just wanted to say a huge thank you for having been such a special part of our journey. Here’s to more years of connection and beautiful moments ahead.”

The star was inundated with support, with the comments section flooded with responses.

“Lovely to see you Holly, looking great,” said one. “Well done Holly. Your smile is starting to glow again,” said another.

“Aww you look gorgeous Holly. So good to see your face, you are so missed. Please return to TV soon,” said a third.

“It’s nice to see you a bit happier now Holly,” another also added.

Phillip Schofield: Cast Away continues Tuesday and Wednesday on Channel 5 at 9pm.

