‘Upsetting’ moment Patrick Kielty’s family knew his marriage to Cat Deeley was over

The family of Patrick Kielty have reportedly revealed the moment they knew his marriage to Cat Deeley was over.

It was announced last month that Cat and Patrick had split after 12 years of marriage. In a shock statement, the This Morning presenter, who shares two young sons with Patrick, didn’t give a reason but stated there is “no other party involved”.

Now, it’s been claimed that Cat’s ‘no show’ at Patrick’s mum’s funeral in March played a part in their split, with several family members left “very upset” about it.

How Cat Deeley ‘upset’ Patrick Kielty’s family

In March, Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty were hit with split rumours when she missed his mum’s funeral.

Patrick’s mother was laid to rest in his home village back in Northern Ireland. And, while there were a lot of attendees there, his wife was noticeably absent. Instead, she continued her This Morning presenting duties.

However, a spokesperson for Cat, 48, told MailOnline that she missed the funeral in order to be there for their sons – Milo, eight, and James, five.

Now, a relative of Patrick, 54, has claimed that Cat missing his mum’s funeral confirmed to them that their relationship had come to an end.

‘We all realised that that marriage had ended’

Speaking to MailOnline, they alleged: “Whatever rockiness was going on in the marriage, something as momentous as his mother’s funeral, you would make up even temporarily and just put your ‘best face’ on as we say in Northern Ireland.

They still can’t believe it. It was the point when we all realised that the marriage had ended.

“Cat obviously knew how close Patrick was to Mary and she should have come to be by his side, a hand on his shoulder as he buried his mother. The fact that she stayed in London and presented This Morning on the day, it’s not been forgotten.”

The source went on to note that people “always turn out” in a “very tight-knit community in Northern Ireland” and claimed Patrick’s family “remain very upset by this”.

They added: “They still can’t believe it. It was the point when we all realised that the marriage had ended.”

Are Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty splitting up?

After nearly 13 years of marriage the This Morning host announced her relationship with her husband had come to an end last month. It came as some cracks were spotted in their relationship.

The pair first met in 2002 while working on Fame Academy. But, despite becoming firm friends, romance didn’t blossom for 10 years. They embarked on a whirlwind romance. And tied the knot after just nine months of dating.

