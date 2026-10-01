Coleen Rooney makes ‘jungle’ confession amid her home life with Wayne and their kids: ‘We don’t get a bit of peace’

Coleen Rooney has joked that returning to the I’m A Celebrity jungle would offer peace from family life with Wayne and the kids.

Speaking to Closer at The Real Rooneys premiere, she said home life with Wayne and their four sons rarely slows.

Coleen joked about home life with Wayne (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Wayne and Coleen Rooney clash over homework

“We don’t get a bit of peace in the house, honestly,” she said. “I now respect being in the jungle, because that was peace.”

“I’d love to go back in there just for a little bit of quiet time!”

The joke lands at the heart of the family’s new Disney+ series. It pairs their famous public lives with homework rows, sibling fights and school-run pranks.

One domestic disagreement surfaced before the show had even begun. At the premiere, Wayne said he kept a week-long record of homework. He believed the children were being given too much.

Coleen agreed about the workload but reminded him she was not assigning it. Her complaint was that Wayne had repeated the same point for several nights.

The exchange became a playful tiff rather than a major row. It also showed how quickly everyday parenting frustrations can take over.

For the couple, fame has not removed ordinary parenting disagreements.

Wayne also embraces his role as the embarrassing parent. He said he plays Chocolate Salty Balls, from South Park, loudly during the school run.

Near the gates, he lowers the windows to maximise his sons’ embarrassment.

Coleen opened up about the new series (Credit: Shutterstock)

The Real Rooneys follows a difficult family year

The eight-episode programme follows the Rooneys across one eventful year.

Its timeline includes the aftermath of Wayne losing his Plymouth Argyle manager’s job in December 2024. His career setback sits beside Coleen’s work after her jungle appearance.

The series also covers her design range for Primark. Wayne admitted he had not realised how involved she was in that project.

He praised the finished work, while Coleen teased him over his earlier assumptions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coleen Rooney (@coleen_rooney)

Coleen and Wayne Rooney put ordinary rows on screen

That contrast appears to be the programme’s central promise.

Coleen said their world can be extraordinary, yet their family remains normal. “We are people. We are real. We live in this extraordinary world, but we are normal at the end of the day,” she said.

“There are arguments between us, there are kids fighting. There’s a bit of everything in there, so we’re very pleased with the outcome,” Wayne added.

Read more: Coleen Rooney admits Wagatha Christie scandal ‘broke her’ as she shares her one regret

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