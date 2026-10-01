Ricky Hatton’s family still lacks clarity about his finances following his death, according to his son Campbell.

Reports estimate that the late boxer’s estate could be worth around £30 million. Campbell told The Sun that relatives were still waiting for clarity following Ricky’s death last year.

He said: “My family is still completely in the dark. We’ve had no involvement in my dad’s finances for over 15 years.”

Reports say Ricky left no will, although trustees now oversee his financial affairs.

Ricky died last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Campbell Hatton awaits answers over Ricky’s estate following death

The reported valuation draws on Ricky’s various business interests and property investments.

His business ventures reportedly amassed more than £20 million. Reports value his property investments at another £10 million.

However, those figures remain reported estimates rather than a confirmed account of what beneficiaries may receive.

At Ricky’s death, Companies House listed 20 businesses connected to him. Each had filed its latest accounts.

Reports value DHT Finance Limited at more than £18 million. They estimate CWR 2021 at almost £2.5 million.

Reports also suggest Ricky held a significant stake in a Leicester development valued around £30 million.

Some of his companies reportedly carried sizeable deficits.

A source told The Sun that Campbell and his family were still waiting for answers from the trustees.

Ricky’s five-bedroom home reportedly fetched £1.5 million this year.

It first went on the market before his death for £1.85 million. The property later returned with several price cuts.

Campbell Hatton explains his boxing return

Campbell has previously linked his return to boxing with the need to secure his family’s future.

Earlier this year, he said reports about his father’s possible fortune had not matched his own experience.

Campbell said: “I grew up in a council house with my mum and I’ve not had these millions since.”

He also explained his practical reasons for returning to the ring.

Campbell added: “I need to think about my future as well as my family’s.”

Campbell said he had read media reports about the possible fortune. However, he did not know what his father had left behind.

His latest comments underline the uncertainty facing Ricky’s relatives as they await further information.

Ricky was only 46 when he died (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Coroner’s finding after Ricky Hatton’s death

Ricky died aged 46 last year. At an inquest in March, the coroner recorded hanging as the cause of death.

The coroner said it remained unclear whether Ricky intended to take his own life.

In the years before his death, Ricky had spoken publicly about difficulties involving drugs and alcohol.

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