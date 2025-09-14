Boxer Ricky Hatton dies aged 46 as tributes pour in and police issue statement

The death of boxer Ricky Hatton has been revealed – he was 46.

Ricky appeared on the 2024 series of Dancing On Ice and then went on to date Claire Sweeney, who he met on the show.

He was last seen on social media just two days before his death, posting a video of himself running on a treadmill. Now, the post has become a place for friends and fans to share their condolences.

The death of boxer Ricky Hatton came weeks after he announced he was making a return to the ring (Credit: Splash News)

Death of Ricky Hatton announced

Ricky Hatton was discovered at his home this morning (September 14), according to reports. His death is not being treated as suspicious, police have said in a statement.

Greater Manchester Police said: “We can confirm that we have found a body at an address on Bowlacre Road in Gee Cross at 6.45am today, Sunday, September 14. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

It’s understood friends were initially concerned last night, when the star failed to appear at an event featuring one of his boxers.

Ricky last posted on social media two days before his death. He shared a video of himself training and captioned it: “Evening run in the bag. Don’t your worry about that our kid.”

Fans have now flooded the comments section with their tributes.

Tributes pour in

Ricky’s death sent shockwaves through the boxing and showbiz world.

Piers Morgan wrote on X: “RIP Ricky ‘The Hitman’ Hatton, 46. Found dead at his home in Manchester, police say no suspicious circumstances. What incredibly sad news.”

“God bless you Ricky, Manchester’s finest,” said another fan.

“RIP Ricky my heart goes out to your family and friends during this difficult time,” another also said. Another then added: “So very very sad. Far too young. Thinking of his kids.”

Ricky Hatton’s family are yet to pay tribute

Ricky never married but had an 11-year romance with Jennifer Dooley from 2005 to 2016. He also had a short fling with Playboy model Chelsea Claire.

He had three children – Campbell, Millie and Fearne. Dooley is the mother of Millie and Fearne. Campbell is from a previous relationship and he followed in his dad’s footsteps as a boxer.

He dated soap star Claire Sweeney after striking up a romance during Dancing On Ice. He announced they’d split, but remained friends, in December 2024.

Ricky had previously spoken openly about his struggles with mental health and drug addiction.

He survived suicide attempts and overcame an fall out with his family, who he made up with after addressing his own mental health.

