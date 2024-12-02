Claire Sweeney confirms Ricky Hatton split as she insists they’re friends

Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney and former professional boxer Ricky Hatton have broken up after eight months of dating.

Their friendship of 25 years bloomed into romance when they met on Dancing On Ice last year.

Claire broke the silence about their recent split for the first time at the opening night of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical over the weekend (December 1).

The Corrie star made a three-word statement that perfectly defines her relationship with her former beau post-split.

Claire Sweeney and Ricky Hatton split

Claire looked stunning on the red carpet despite her recent breakup from the boxing star. She dazzled in a white glittery dress with her hair let loose.

Obviously, there’s no blood between her and Ricky, which she confirmed in an interview with The Sun.

Not only did she say she was doing “great” after the breakup, but the Corrie star said she and Ricky ended their relationship on cordial terms.

They enjoyed their time as a couple and have plenty of shared interests, but their lifestyles are very different

“We’re still friends. We were friends, we dated then we’re friends again. It’s all good,” she clarified.

Ricky Hatton and Claire Sweeney split after eight months of romance (Credit: Shutterstock)

She did not attend the star-studded event alone – Claire was accompanied by her 10-year-old son Jaxon Riley, who she shares with her former fiancé, Daniel Riley.

However, Ricky and Claire set major relationship goals during their romance of eight months. Claire and Ricky went on romantic getaways, the boxing star publicly expressed his love for Claire and they did much more together while people admired their relationship.

Reason for split

As with most couples, Claire and Ricky called quits on their relationship after realising they have different lifestyles, sources claim.

A source told The Daily Mail: “Claire and Ricky remain good friends, there has been no fallout between them. They decided they’re better off as pals and are no longer romantically together.”

Ricky and Claire broke up over ‘different’ lifestyles (Credit: Shutterstock)

“They enjoyed their time as a couple and have plenty of shared interests, but their lifestyles are very different,” they continued.

Apparently, the Corrie star is focused on her career at the moment, while Ricky is already packing his bags for his next getaway to Tenerife.

But, Claire has a support system to lean on through the rough period. “She has been consoled by celebrity friends and fellow cast members,” the source claimed.

