Carol Vorderman debuted darker hair and an off-the-shoulder black gown at the Pride of Britain Awards.

The star was at London’s JW Marriott Grosvenor House on Monday, October 19.

Davina McCall was also among the guests, days after revealing her cardiovascular disease diagnosis.

Carol Vorderman wowed fans at the Pride of Britain Awards (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Carol Vorderman’s glittering Pride of Britain look

Carol’s dress shimmered with glitter and extended into a sweeping train behind her. She finished the look with a diamond tennis necklace, complimenting the gown’s off-the-shoulder neckline.

The former Countdown presenter, 65, has hosted the ceremony since it began in 1999. Ashley Banjo joined her as co-host in 2021, and the pair were returning to the stage for this year’s event.

The awards recognise members of the public for exceptional bravery, courage and dedication to helping others. Stars from television, film and sport gathered to celebrate their achievements.

Fans were stunned by Carol’s look, with many sharing their thoughts online. One person wrote on TikTok: “Carol looks so so much younger with that hair.”

Another added on Instagram: “Wow you look incredible!”

Someone else said: “Wow!!! I’m absolutely loving your Dark hair Carol. It really suits you!”

Davina McCall looked stunning at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Davina McCall attends following health news

Davina, 59, chose a corset-style top decorated with sequins, with a sheer panel rising to a high neckline.

She paired it with a floor-length black skirt and black closed-toe heels, just visible beneath the hem.

Ben Shephard, Cat Deeley and Nick Knowles join arrivals

This Morning presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley posed together at the ceremony.

Cat wore a champagne-coloured gown with sheer, draped sleeves and a high-low hemline. She teamed the sequinned outfit with matching open-toe heels..

This Morning duo Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley at the awards ceremony (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ben opted for a navy suit with a matching tie and polished leather brogues.

Nick Knowles, 64, arrived in a black suit alongside his wife, Katie Dadzie, 35. Katie wore a plunging, strapless gown, adding a silver necklace and high heels

Read more: Davina McCall, 59, looks phenomenal in nude corset as she makes first public appearance since revealing she has cardiovascular disease

Viewers can watch the Pride of Britain Awards on ITV on Thursday night.

What do you think of Carol’s Pride of Britain look? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.