Strictly Come Dancing fans have reason to celebrate as Delta Goodrem and her professional partner Kai Widdrington prepare to return to the BBC One ballroom this weekend, following a worrying injury setback.

It was announced last week that Delta, 41, would miss Strictly’s Icons Week after suffering a rib injury during rehearsals.

As a result, Delta and Kai, 31, were given a bye through to this week’s show. On Monday October 19, it was confirmed that the pair would be back in action on Saturday October 24.

But it seems fans have a demand…

Kai and Delta are a popular pairing on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

What will Delta Goodrem perform this week on Strictly Come Dancing?

While fans are delighted to see Delta back, many are also hoping she will still get the chance to honour her chosen icon, the late Olivia Newton-John.

The Australian singer had planned to pay tribute to Olivia during Icons Week, having long regarded the Grease legend as an inspiration, mentor and friend. However, her rib injury meant she had to sit out the special episode.

Now, with Delta cleared to return, Strictly viewers are keen to know whether she will get to perform the dance she had planned in Olivia’s honour. The beloved star died in 2022, aged 73.

Taking to Reddit, one fan asked: “We know she was doing Olivia Newton-John last week but did we ever find out the song and dance because hopefully she still gets to perform it this week because she meant a lot to Delta and I know she’ll be gutted if she can’t perform it.”

Another viewer shared their thoughts, writing: “I can only imagine what would have been if Delta had danced to Olivia Newton-John.”

A third Strictly fan commented: “Would she get to do her dance to Olivia Newton John? One of the very few icon week dances I think fitted perfectly for her.”

Others were equally hopeful that the tribute could still happen, with one viewer suggesting: “Maybe she can do her Olivia Newton-John icon choice another week?”

Reacting to news of Delta’s return on Instagram, another fan echoed the sentiment, writing: “Great news. Maybe she can do her Olivia Newton John icon choice another week.”

Inside Delta Goodrem’s bond with Olivia Newton-John

Delta’s connection with Olivia went back many years. The singer first met the Hopelessly Devoted To You hitmaker in New York when she was young, and the pair went on to develop a close friendship.

Olivia became a mentor to Delta, making their bond all the more meaningful when the Grease star died in 2022.

Delta later performed at a memorial in Melbourne in tribute to Olivia, celebrating the life and legacy of someone who had played such an important role in her life.

The Born to Try singer also took on the role of Olivia herself in the 2018 mini-series Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted To You.

Delta had been hoping to pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John as her chosen icon (Credit: Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com)

Delta Goodrem’s Strictly Come Dancing return confirmed

The BBC One dance show’s announcement on Monday October 19 confirmed that Delta and Kai would be returning to the competition after her injury-enforced absence.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Strictly Come Dancing wrote: “Following her bye last week due to injury, we’re delighted to confirm Delta has been given the all clear to dance again this weekend.

“She’ll return to the #Strictly ballroom on Saturday night, and Abi Clarke will pop into her rehearsal room for a chat on Training Room Diaries on Wednesday evening.”

With Delta now given the all-clear, fans can look forward to seeing her and Kai back on the dance floor. Whether she will still get the opportunity to perform her planned tribute to Olivia Newton-John remains a question viewers are eager to have answered.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing’s Bethany Antonia speaks out on surviving dreaded dance-off with Nancy Xu

Strictly Come Dancing returns next Saturday October 24 from 6:30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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