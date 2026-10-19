Selena Gomez reveals how her nicotine addiction has ‘changed’ her voice: ‘It’s hard to quit’

Selena Gomez says she has stopped vaping after revealing that nicotine use has permanently changed her voice.

The 34-year-old opened up in an Instagram Story video on Sunday, 18 October.

“Nicotine is so hard to quit and I think I just wanted to say, if you’re going through it or even if you’re trying to vape, it’s just not worth it,” she said.

“But I am really excited, because I stopped and I just hope I can keep it up,” Selena continued.

Her update followed months of online scrutiny about changes in the Only Murders in the Building star’s voice.

During an Instagram Live on 16 December 2025, Selena acknowledged that fans had noticed differences in how she sounded. In that earlier discussion, she said her throat sometimes swelled internally.

She also thanked viewers for being honest with her during the Live, saying she appreciated their frankness.

Selena admitted it is hard to quit her nicotine addiction (Credit: Instagram Story)

Selena Gomez discusses changes to her voice

In her latest video, the actress linked her altered voice to having vaped nicotine heavily.

“I’m not going to be able to change my voice,” she said.

Selena acknowledged that some people might not enjoy listening to her voice and said she understood that. She told those listeners she did not mind if they chose not to listen.

The actress has separately spoken about getting older and the physical changes that can bring. Speaking to People on 16 September, Selena said ageing did not frighten her.

She described enjoying getting older, rather than seeing it as something negative, and accepted that her appearance would change.

Fans noticed that Selena Gomez’s voice had changed (Credit: Instagram Story)

Selena Gomez’s vaping history before quitting

Photographs had shown Selena holding a vape on several occasions before she shared her latest update.

One image dated back to August 2018, when she was photographed walking in Rome, Italy. She was also seen with one while getting ready to marry Benny Blanco.

Other images appeared to show her holding a vape before an outing with Taylor Swift the previous year.

In her latest message, Selena warned people considering vaping that it was not worth taking up. She also offered encouragement to anyone dealing with their own struggle.

“It’s really hard, but I know if you are going through something, you can get through it too,” she said.

After the video, Selena continued posting on Instagram Stories. Those posts included a mirror selfie wearing tortoiseshell glasses, an outdoor selfie and fan videos praising Rare Beauty.

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