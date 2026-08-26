Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80, prompting an outpouring of emotional tributes from some of the biggest names in entertainment.

Dolly Parton’s death was announced by her nephew Bryan Seaver in a video shared on social media yesterday (Aug 25). The country music star built a career spanning more than 65 years, with hits including Jolene, 9 to 5 and Islands in the Stream.

Representatives from Dolly’s team told People that she died peacefully in Nashville after a brief battle with cancer. TMZ separately reported that she had entered Vanderbilt University Medical Center with kidney and autoimmune issues days before her death.

Dolly Parton died at age 80 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Dolly Parton’s friends and co-stars share personal memories with tributes

Jane Fonda, who starred alongside Dolly in 9 to 5, said she felt “devastated”. In a longer message, Jane remembered her co-star as generous, playful and a loyal friend.

Billy Ray Cyrus also reflected on his long friendship with the singer. His daughter Miley Cyrus is Dolly’s goddaughter.

“I have so many moments and memories with Dolly, it’s hard to know where to start. Like every little boy, I grew up loving Dolly Parton. She was a part of our lives, on our TV’s, right in our living rooms,” he wrote.

“In 1992, I’ll never forget walking into her dressing room to apologize for all the tabloid stories which claimed I was having an affair with her. In true Dolly fashion, she just looked at me, winked and said, “Honey, this trash sells records!” Dolly recently sent me a beautiful message, telling me she loved me with her whole heart. I will always love her in the same way ….. with my whole heart … and I always will,” he continued.

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Priscilla Presley shared a deeply personal memory connected to I Will Always Love You. She said Elvis Presley sang the song to her as they walked away from the courthouse following their divorce. Priscilla later told Dolly about the moment.

Sabrina Carpenter, who collaborated with Dolly on a version of Please Please Please, paid tribute too. She wrote: “Your light will be something the world will search forever to find again. I will always love you.”

Singer Louise Redknapp, who also starred in Dolly’s musical 9 to 5 in the UK, shared: “What a woman and inspiration. Thank you Dolly for the music. 9 to 5 will forever hold a special place in my heart xxx.”

Kacey Musgraves and music stars remember Dolly Parton

Kacey Musgraves shared several messages as she reacted to the sad news. The country singer wrote: “Dolly. This really really hurts.”

She later added: “The world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden.”

Kacey also found comfort in imagining Dolly reunited with Carl Dean. Dolly’s husband died aged 82 in March 2025, following almost 60 years of marriage.

Sir Elton John said he felt “shocked and devastated” by Dolly’s death. Writing on Instagram Stories, he described her as: “A giant of an artist – unique and irreplaceable, with the kindest heart.”

Mick Jagger celebrated Dolly’s ability to connect with people through music. He wrote: “What a wonderful songwriter and singer Dolly was. She brought so many people together, we will all miss her so much.”

Jamie Lee Curtis kept her tribute brief. She wrote: “Thank you, Dolly. For all of it.”

Gwen Stefani, who worked with Dolly on The Voice in the US, shared: “So heartbroken to hear about the loss of a true original and forever one of a kind. Such an inspiration to us all. I was so lucky to work with you. There will never be another Dolly.”

Meanwhile, Lance Bass called Dolly “the best of the best of the best” before adding: “We will always love you Dolly!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne)

Kelly and Sharon Osbourne pay tribute

Kelly also shared a heartfelt tribute while attaching photos of the pair with her son, Sid.

“Dolly, thank you for paving the way. Not only for women in music, but for women everywhere to be unapologetically themselves. You showed us that we could be ambitious and kind, strong and soft, fearless and authentic,” she said.

“One of the greatest honors of my life was getting to work with you. Your legacy reaches far beyond music. Through your philanthropy, generosity, and commitment to literacy and education, you changed countless lives and made the world a better place. You used your success to lift others, proving that true greatness is measured not only by what we achieve, but by what we give,” Kelly continued.

“There will never be another Dolly Parton. Thank you for the music, the laughter, the love, and for leaving this world brighter, kinder, and better than you found it. @dollyparton.”

Her mother Sharon also shared her own post, writing: Dolly Parton was an angel. She was sent here to bring joy, kindness and light to us all. Her work is done and she’s gone home. We will always love you @dollyparton.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne)

Donald Trump orders flags lowered for Dolly Parton

US President Donald Trump announced that American flags would fly at half-mast across the country for one week in Dolly’s honour.

In a message on Truth Social, he wrote: “This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will.”

Trump said the order would begin at 6pm on Tuesday. He ended his message: “Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you.”

Read more: The moment Dolly Parton’s shock death announcement leaves 9 to 5 Musical audience gasping

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