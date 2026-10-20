Megyn Kelly has criticised Kylie Jenner’s Fantasy Bra debut at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Speaking on The Megyn Kelly Show, she also targeted Kris Jenner and Kylie’s boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

Discussing Kylie’s face and body, Megyn claimed that “none of that is real”. She also compared her appearance with other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The casting also drew criticism from some social media users, who questioned the choice of a reality star. One called it “a slap in the face” to established Victoria’s Secret Angels.

Others argued that professional models had worked towards receiving their wings, while Kylie received hers on her debut.

Kylie wore the Fantasy Bra at the show (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

Why Kylie Jenner wore the Fantasy Bra

Victoria’s Secret first introduced the Fantasy Bra in 1996, although it has not appeared in every runway show. Past wearers include Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Gisele Bundchen and Adriana Lima.

This year’s piece was created with luxury jewellery and watchmaking house Jacob & Co. A 75.54-carat yellow diamond sits at its centre, with more than 4,400 diamonds decorating the cups.

The bra is reportedly worth $50 million. According to Forbes, 15 artisans spent more than 1,000 hours making it.

Victoria’s Secret chief creative officer Adam Selman explained the casting decision to Vogue. He pointed to Kylie’s reach and following, describing an approach built around pairing the brand with unexpected talent.

“I think it’s fun to celebrate in a different way that people aren’t going to expect,” he said.

Megyn lashed out at Kylie (Credit: Megyn Kelly / YouTube)

Megyn Kelly also criticised Kris Jenner

While the brand focused on Kylie’s influence, Megyn questioned whether the reality star should be treated as a supermodel.

She contrasted Kylie with her sister Kendall Jenner, praising Kendall’s looks and describing her as the family’s model. Megyn referred to audiences watching Kylie grow up on Keeping Up With the Kardashians during her criticism.

She also criticised Kris’ role in promoting her family, accusing her of backing Kylie’s status as a supermodel. Her comments extended to Timothée, whom she mocked during the same discussion.

Timothée, Kris and her long-term partner Corey Gamble had attended the fashion show to support Kylie. All three watched from the front row as she made her Victoria’s Secret debut.

ED! has contacted Kylie’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet ‘planning secret wedding’ following pregnancy speculation

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