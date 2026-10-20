Spencer Matthews reveals marriage to Vogue Williams is ‘far from perfect’: ‘I love her more than she loves me’

Spencer Matthews says he believes he loves wife Vogue Williams more than she loves him.

He made the admission on Katherine Ryan’s What’s My Age Again? podcast, while discussing their eight-year marriage.”

“I think I love her more than she loves me. I think I’m more obvious with my love and affection for her,” he admitted.

However, he acknowledged difficulties while insisting there was little he would change.

“It’s far from perfect. We have our ups and downs like any kind of married couple. But I think we do have a great relationship. I think I’m certainly very lucky to have her as my partner. No one’s disputing that,” he said.

The couple have also changed their sleeping arrangements since welcoming their fourth child last month.

Spencer and Vogue recently welcomed their fourth child (Credit: YouTube)

Spencer Matthews explains sleeping apart from Vogue Williams

Last month, Spencer told Jamie Laing on the Newly Parents podcast how they were managing nights with a newborn.

Vogue was sharing a room with their baby, while Spencer slept separately alongside their older sons.

He explained that the arrangement helped them manage night feeds and broken sleep. However, he acknowledged that both had felt lonely, describing a sense of disconnection under the setup.

Spencer and Vogue met while filming The Jump in 2017 and married in June 2018. Their three older children are aged eight, six and four.

Vogue and Spencer are currently sleeping apart (Credit: YouTube)

Vogue’s praise delighted Spencer

During his conversation with Katherine, Spencer recalled a particularly happy moment in hospital after their youngest son’s birth.

He bought a bottle of Vogue’s favourite champagne, and visitors joined them for a couple of glasses.

With their fourth baby having arrived, Spencer said their family felt complete. Vogue also praised his parenting during their time together in hospital.

He explained that she did not often shower him with compliments, although he stressed that he was not complaining.

Spencer suggested Vogue thought he already had enough admiration for himself. Nevertheless, her occasional expressions of affection clearly mattered to him.

“She will occasionally say things to me that I literally can’t believe that make me so happy,” he said.

Spencer defends his running routine

Spencer also addressed whether his endurance training affected family life, saying he believed he would recognise any negative impact.

He explained that running around 100km each week took approximately seven hours. By his calculation, that meant roughly an hour of training a day.

He rejected the suggestion that those sessions came at the expense of Vogue or their children.

“I’m not losing time with my wife or kids to train for an hour a day,” he said.

Read more: ‘She knows I know’: Vogue Williams reveals desire to confront woman who slept with her cheating ex

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