Bryan Kohberger and his lawyer argue judge should be removed from case for crying at his murder sentencing

Bryan Kohberger is reportedly seeking to remove the judge from his post-conviction case, citing sentencing tears and comments about truthfulness.

A new court filing obtained by PEOPLE sets out defence lawyer Gregory Rauch’s objections to Judge Steven Hippler.

The application comes as Kohberger attempts to withdraw his guilty plea. He is serving four life sentences without parole after pleading guilty to the murders of four Idaho students in November 2022.

Kohberger is serving four life sentences (Credit: KYLE GREEN/POOL/EPA/Shutterstock)

Bryan Kohberger’s guilty plea under scrutiny

Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death on November 13 2022.

Kohberger admitted four murder counts under a plea agreement that spared him the death penalty. He signed a written account accepting responsibility and admitting the killings were deliberate and premeditated. The agreement also required Kohberger to agree not to appeal the case.

His current challenge focuses partly on the time his former legal team had to advise him before that plea.

Former defence lawyer Anne Taylor requested more preparation time in a 40-page motion filed on May 20 2025.

Rauch said the team was investigating Kohberger’s ability to understand proceedings and make decisions about his defence.

Hippler rejected the request for more time on June 26 2025. Kohberger pleaded guilty six days later.

Rauch now argues those six days need examination to establish whether trial lawyers had enough time and help to advise Kohberger. The question, his filing argues, is whether Kohberger rationally understood his circumstances.

The filing also challenges the judge’s dismissal of Taylor’s concerns as “empty and tactical”. Rauch argues that the earlier assessment could contribute to a perception of bias in the post-conviction proceedings.

Kohberger wants Judge Steven Hippler removed from the case (Credit: KYLE GREEN/POOL/EPA/Shutterstock)

Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer questions judge’s impartiality

Rauch separately points to Hippler’s comments at sentencing about whether Kohberger could be trusted to tell the truth.

He argues those remarks “questioned [Kohberger’s] entire capacity for truthfulness and predicted deception in an explanation not yet even given”.

The lawyer says that could make it difficult to distinguish between assessing testimony and prejudging Kohberger’s honesty.

His motion also references PEOPLE’s account of Hippler wiping away tears while imposing the sentences.

Rauch acknowledges compassion is understandable, but argues the combined circumstances create a “cumulative appearance of partiality”. He is asking for Hippler’s disqualification from the post-conviction case on those grounds.

Arguments in the post-conviction proceedings had been scheduled for June 2027. They have now been put back by at least two months, according to PEOPLE.

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