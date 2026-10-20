‘I feel sick’ Emmerdale fans panic that Tom King’s new target will be unsuspecting Kammy – here’s why

Emmerdale fans are already fearing the worst for Kammy as Belle struggles to come to terms with the news that her abusive ex, Tom King, will soon be released from prison.

Today’s episode sees Belle understandably on edge following yesterday’s horrendous news about Tom’s impending release. The news has left her terrified of what could happen next, with the former couple’s dark story far from over.

But while Belle’s future is looking increasingly uncertain, viewers have another worry on their minds.

Could Kammy be the one who ends up in Tom’s firing line?

News of Tom’s release has left Belle shaken (Credit: ITV)

Belle is terrified of Tom in Emmerdale

When Belle announces that she’s going to leave the village so that Tom can’t find her, Kammy and Cain try to reason with her.

Thankfully, Rhona is on hand to offer some advice. Having been through something very similar with her abusive ex, Pierce, who returned to the village after he was released from jail, Rhona is the perfect person for Belle to confide in.

Rhona encourages Belle to stay strong and reminds her that while Tom is unlikely to have changed, she has.

Reassured, Belle heads home, where Kammy and Cain are pleased to see her in a better headspace. Kammy vows to protect her from Tom and the awful things he subjected her to.

Rhona supported Belle today (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Rhona issues a chilling warning about Tom

Later, Cain, Kammy and Belle head to the pub and Belle seems much happier. As Cain and Kammy think of ways to distract her from worrying about Tom, Rhona walks in.

Out of Belle’s earshot, Cain thanks Rhona for talking things through with Belle. However, Rhona quietly warns him that if Tom were to return to the village, then he could be more dangerous than ever. Her chilling words worry Cain, but he reassures Rhona that he will look after Belle.

However, with his ongoing cancer battle, Cain has a lot on his plate, and Rhona warns that Belle needs to have her wits about her.

Fans are worried Tom will plot against Kammy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans are worried for Kammy

However, Emmerdale fans aren’t convinced Belle is the one who needs to worry. They have taken to social media to share fears that Kammy could be Tom’s next target, not Belle.

“Kammy is such a sweetheart. I’m worried Tom is going to hurt him,” said one Emmerdale fan on X.

A second viewer agreed: “Kammy has been really good to Belle with this Tom’s situation. I feel sick to think he could also be in danger.”

Over on Reddit, people are saying the same thing. “Kammy is so nice, I feel like Tom is going to ruin him,” said one viewer. While another simply said: “I hate to say it, but I think Kammy is the one who needs to sleep with one eye open…”

With Tom’s release looming, fans are clearly bracing themselves for trouble.

Belle has been through enough already, but could Kammy be the person who pays the price when Tom returns?

Read more: 11 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Baby Tate kidnapped as Kim stabs Thea