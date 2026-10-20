Vernon Kay and Tess Daly reunited at the weekend to celebrate their eldest daughter Phoebe’s 22nd birthday.

The presenters shared photos and videos from the party in a joint Instagram post.

The family celebration comes five months after Vernon and Tess announced their split.

Underneath photos of Tess and Vernon smiling together with Phoebe, fans gushed over their relationship. One person said: “Great parenting right there.”

Another commented: “Co-parenting at its finest.”

A third added: “Happy birthday Phoebe, lovely to see you all together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay share birthday tributes

Alongside the joint party post, each parent also shared a separate birthday message for Phoebe.

Tess’ Instagram selection included mother-and-daughter pictures, a holiday image and a throwback to Phoebe’s childhood.

Her caption praised her daughter’s kindness and caring nature, while encouraging her to keep pursuing her dreams. The former Strictly Come Dancing presenter also described feeling lucky to be her mum.

Vernon’s photos included a picture of the pair at an NFL game, plus images from Phoebe’s younger years.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday @phoebeekay!!! Time flies!! A joy watching you become the woman you are!”

Tess added a short comment beneath his post: “Our baby.”

Vernon had also marked the birthday during a conversation with Sara Cox the previous week. He confirmed Phoebe’s age and reflected on how quickly the years had passed.

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly’s separation statement

Vernon, 52, and Tess, 57, married in 2003 and announced their decision to separate in May.

In their joint statement, they described the decision as difficult and said they had agreed to part amicably. They stressed their continued friendship and said supporting their children would remain their priority.

Phoebe is their eldest daughter; they also have a younger daughter.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have remained on good terms despite their split (Credit: Zak Hussein)

Phoebe celebrates her 22nd birthday in London

Phoebe’s birthday party reportedly took place at The BoTree hotel in London.

Vernon also supplied some of the soundtrack, stepping behind the decks as guests enjoyed drinks and celebrated.

He wore a black long-sleeved shirt with matching trousers, while Tess chose a colourful wrap dress.

Phoebe teamed a black lace bodysuit with sheer lace trousers, finishing her outfit with gold heels and jewellery.

Read more: Vernon Kay stuns fans with his ‘age-defying’ looks in new photo with daughter Phoebe

Birthday wishes also came from Tess’s former Strictly co-host Claudia Winkleman and judge Motsi Mabuse. Michelle Visage, Dame Denise Lewis and Anna Friel were among the other famous faces sending greetings.

Phoebe’s own Instagram post thanked her family and friends for celebrating with her, and praised the hotel setting.

She wrote: “The best evening celebrating with all my favourite people and family.”

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.