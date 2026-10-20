Katherine Ryan considering ‘deadliest surgery you can get’ months after £23k facelift

Katherine Ryan is considering a fat transfer, but says concerns about the risks could stop her from going ahead with the surgery.

Speaking on The Romesh Ranganathan Show, the comedian also revealed plans to have her breast implants removed.

The 43-year-old has spoken openly about her cosmetic procedures, including a facelift, Botox and two breast augmentations.

The possibility of another procedure comes alongside a change of heart about her breasts after years of breastfeeding.

Katherine wants her breast implants removed (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katherine Ryan plans to remove her breast implants

Katherine said she had been breastfeeding for six years and felt put off by how large her breasts had become.

She told the programme: “But I’m also going to get my implants out.”

She also discussed feeling confident about her appearance. Katherine acknowledged that she thinks she is prettier than she actually is.

She explained that the effort she puts into treatments helps her need less day-to-day maintenance.

Katherine weighs up fat transfer risks amid ‘deadliest surgery’

For the potential fat transfer, Katherine described taking fat from elsewhere in her body and moving it to another area.

She said she would only consider a modest change, rather than the proportions she had seen on other people.

However, she also made clear that she might decide against going ahead because of the risks.

“So I might do that, but only mildly because it is the deadliest surgery you can get,” she said.

Katherine had a facelift two months after giving birth to her fourth child (Credit: YouTube)

Katherine Ryan reveals UK facelift cost

Her earlier facelift involved a different decision: whether to book a US surgeon or have the operation in the UK.

On Olivia Attwood’s Olivia’s House podcast, Katherine described initially consulting Steven Levine before his work on Kris Jenner became public.

She said the original price was $174,000. After Kris’s facelift, Katherine contacted the clinic again and was told it was around $250,000.

According to Katherine, the price later rose above $300,000.

Instead, she chose a UK-based doctor and said she paid between £22,000 and £23,000 for her facelift. She had the operation two months after welcoming her fourth child.

Describing the results, Katherine told Olivia: “I just think my facelift is so beautiful. It’s gorgeous. It’s achieved exactly what I wanted.”

Read more: Mum-of-four Katherine Ryan declares motherhood a ‘scam’ as she calls out daughter’s behaviour

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