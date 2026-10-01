Katherine Ryan says her 17-year-old daughter finds almost everything she does embarrassing.

The comedian shared the family insight during a parenting chat on Wednesday’s Hits Radio show.

She told Will Best: “I also have the reference point of a living 17-year-old who treats me like garbage.”

Her comment challenged Will’s suggestion that grown-up children could become a supportive group around their parents.

Katherine said her daughter was not as difficult as some teenagers. However, she admitted that her own behaviour often causes embarrassment.

She recalled recording a voice note to her agent at home. Her daughter expressed disgust after hearing Katherine’s friendly greeting from another room.

Katherine summed up her acceptance: “Everything, everything, and I know that that’s part of it.”

She viewed the reaction as a normal part of growing up. Katherine also suggested puberty and perimenopause could create difficult emotions at home.

Those tensions, she joked, may eventually encourage teenagers to leave the family nest.

Katherine opened up about her relationship with her 17-year-old daughter, Violet (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katherine Ryan jokes about the realities of motherhood

The teenage admission formed part of Katherine’s playful advice for father-to-be Will. Fleur East also co-hosted the radio conversation.

Katherine suggested having one child could offer parents greater freedom. She imagined travelling to Miami if she only had her eldest at home.

The comedian then joked about the demands created by expanding her family.

“But instead, I’ve chosen the scam that is motherhood,” she said.

Katherine quickly made clear that she loves her children. Her remark focused on the contrast between parenting responsibilities and personal freedom.

She is a mother of four. Katherine has Violet from a previous relationship and three younger children with her husband, Bobby.

Katherine and Bobby were childhood sweethearts before marrying in 2019. Her latest comments offered a self-deprecating view of their busy family life.

The exchange remained playful throughout. Katherine used her experience with a teenager to puncture romantic ideas about future parental support.

Katherine shares three children with her husband Bobby (Credit: YouTube)

Katherine previously discussed her favourite child

Katherine also discussed her relationship with Violet on Davina McCall’s Begin Again podcast last July.

During that appearance, she identified her firstborn as her favourite child. Katherine linked that view to differences between Violet’s upbringing and her younger children’s lives.

She said the younger children had access to private education and could grow up with their father. Katherine described them as nepo babies because of privileges connected to her success.

Some Facebook followers criticised those comments after the podcast episode. One worried that identifying a favourite could have lasting effects throughout the family.

Another follower said the conversation had made them feel sad. Others questioned whether Katherine was being serious or speaking as a comedian.

Read more: Mother-of-four Katherine Ryan insists having lots of children is ‘trashy’ as she insists no ‘smart, sane, middle-class person’ has more than two

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