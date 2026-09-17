Mother-of-four Katherine Ryan insists having lots of children is ‘trashy’ as she insists no ‘smart, sane, middle-class person’ has more than two

Katherine Ryan has called having lots of children “trashy” and criticised parents with more than two.

She made the comments on her Telling Everybody Everything podcast. The mum-of-four, who announced her fourth pregnancy in June 2025, divided larger families by wealth and social circumstances.

Katherine asked: “Don’t you think it’s like a real trash thing to do, having lots of kids?”

She suggested larger families were concentrated among high achievers and low achievers, with few people between those groups. Before making that distinction, Katherine acknowledged the comments could offend some listeners.

Katherine shares her eldest daughter Violet with her ex (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katherine Ryan claims some parents abuse support

Her argument first focused on parents receiving government help. Katherine said she supports public assistance in some circumstances.

“I do have certain very socialist beliefs, and I think that assistance from your government is good in certain scenarios.”

However, she alleged some people abuse that support despite having no disability and being able to work. She claimed they may have many children while receiving state assistance.

She also claimed some had no education and drug or alcohol dependency issues. Her comments drew a sharp line between public support and what she viewed as exploitation.

Katherine has since had three more children with husband Bobby (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katherine contrasts rich and middle-class families

Katherine contrasted those claims with wealthier parents, who can absorb the costs of several children.

She described four children as “a luxury experience” for families able to cover school fees and bigger cars. Extra hotel rooms and paid childcare were also among her examples.

She suggested celebrities may find the decision easier because they can simply employ another nanny.

Katherine said “There’s no normal, smart, sane, middle-class person who has more than two kids”.

She added that wealthy people with larger families were not necessarily bad parents.

Katherine shares three young children with husband Bobby Kootstra and has a teenage daughter from a previous relationship.

Her Netflix comedy The Duchess also centred on a single mother considering another child with an ex.

Read more: Mum-of-four Abbey Clancy, 40, shares baby bombshell with Peter Crouch, 45, as she fears she’s ‘too old’ for another child

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