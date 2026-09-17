Charlotte Dawson has revealed the reason she and fiancé Matt Sarsfield aren’t married yet as she addressed a recent minor disagreement at the NTAs.

Speaking to The Sun, the reality star said the exchange looked worse than it was at the event last week. Footage from the National Television Awards showed Matt walking away while Charlotte appeared upset and pleaded with him.

Charlotte has now explained the NTAs row with Matt began after she wanted to continue their night.

Matt preferred returning home because they had a train journey and parenting duties the following day. Charlotte said they had met friends after the awards and enjoyed drinks at a bar.

“It wasn’t as bad as it might have looked,” she said.

She compared the disagreement to a familiar couples’ dilemma. One person wants to stay out, while the other wants to leave.

The couple have been together for ten years and share three young children. Charlotte said busy family life leaves little quality time together.

Charlotte Dawson has addressed why she and fiancé Matt have married yet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charlotte Dawson discusses fiancé Matt Sarsfield’s 2024 messages

The NTAs footage carried extra weight after a serious relationship crisis in 2024.

During her pregnancy, Charlotte said she discovered Matt had sent explicit messages to another woman. According to The Sun, Matt subsequently moved out of the family home.

Friends and relatives believed the relationship was over, the report added. However, the pair attended couples therapy and held extensive conversations about their future.

Charlotte described that period as their lowest point. She said miscommunication played a part before they eventually chose to try again.

Therapy helped them learn from the crisis and rebuild their relationship, according to Charlotte. She insisted they are “really, really happy”.

She now views their smaller disagreements as very different from the earlier crisis. Charlotte acknowledged their relationship is not always rosy and said she never sugar-coats its difficulties.

However, Charlotte did admit she and Matt have less quality time together now with three kids. She said: “It’s all like rushed time. It’s difficult.”

Charlotte opened up about the NTA row claims with Matt (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charlotte Dawson and Matt Sarsfield still plan to marry

Matt proposed in 2020 beside the Lancashire memorial statue of Charlotte’s late father, Les Dawson. However, the couple have not agreed how their wedding should look.

Revealing why they haven’t yet tied the knot, Charlotte said: “I definitely want to get married, but I’ve been so busy making babies.”

Matt wants a Las Vegas ceremony, while Charlotte has considered a large, fairytale-style celebration. She is also weighing up a Vegas wedding followed by a major party.

Both want their children involved in the day and old enough to remember it. Matt favours marrying next year, while Charlotte suggested waiting roughly two years.

Charlotte also said she feels happy with their family’s current dynamic. She has no plans for another child at present.

However, she did not rule out expanding their family when their three children are older.

Charlotte Dawson eyes stand-up comedy

Beyond family plans, Charlotte is preparing a lifestyle programme alongside running her tanning brand.

She also wants to pursue stand-up comedy, following her late father into live performance. Les became one of Britain’s best-known comedians before his death in 1993.

Read more: Charlotte Dawson stuns fans with her appearance as she poses in tiny bikini

Charlotte already shares comedy videos with her 1.4 million social-media followers. She hopes those online laughs can lead to a live show tentatively titled A Night Out with Shazza.

The ambition adds another project while her wedding timetable remains unsettled.

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