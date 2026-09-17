Wayne Rooney reveals if he and wife Coleen are planning another baby as the Real Rooneys trailer drops

The Real Rooneys is set to give viewers an intimate look at Wayne and Coleen Rooney’s family life, and the official trailer certainly delivers on that promise.

Disney+ has released the first footage ahead of the new fly on the wall documentary series arriving on the streaming service.

The trailer offers a glimpse at career changes, parenting pressures and plenty of family humour.

Wayne is also grilled about whether he and Coleen are planning any more children.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney are starring in their own series The Real Rooneys (Credit: Disney)

The cameras also capture some difficult moments as the famous couple attempt to keep family life on track.

Judging by this first look, it seems viewers are in for quite a ride.

The Real Rooneys trailer shows tears and family jokes

The trailer begins with a look at Coleen and former England player Wayne’s sprawling Cheshire mansion. However, Coleen soon reveals that even her dream home has one noisy drawback.

“This house is everything I’ve dreamed of,” she says. “The only thing is, we’ve got to share it with our four boys.”

Their children also deliver some of the trailer’s funniest and most blunt comments.

When asked which parent is the most famous, 13-year-old Klay replies: “My dad. My mum’s only famous because of my dad.”

The footage also sees Wayne taking on more responsibility for school runs as Coleen heads back to work. Following her stint in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and that Wagatha Christie trial, she has secured a clothing deal with Primark.

Wayne appears to be finding family life rather challenging. He describes the house as “chaos” before asking: “Why did we have kids?”

When asked whether he and Coleen might have another baby Wayne has a very clear answer: “Who? Us?! No chance! I’ve had the snip!”

The series will also follow their eldest son, 16-year-old Kai, as he works towards his own football ambitions.

Wayne and Coleen have an argument on the beach (Credit: Disney)

Wayne and Coleen Rooney share a tense holiday exchange

The Rooneys will also take viewers along on several luxury holidays, including trips to Disneyland Paris and the snowy Alps. They will also visit their favourite destination, Barbados.

During one beach scene, the cameras pick up on a tense exchange between Coleen and Wayne.

She tells her husband: “This is meant to be a family holiday. You can’t keep doing what you do.”

The trailer does not explain what prompted the dispute, leaving viewers to wonder what happened between the couple.

Wayne is later seen turning the situation into another joke during a confessional with the camera.

“The doghouse manual. I’m on my third book,” he says.

Coleen and Wayne are the latest football family to let cameras into their private lives. Earlier this year, Coleen’s arch enemy, Rebekah Vardy, appeared in her own ITV series with husband Jamie.

This month, Meet the Owens, starring Michael Owen and his family, also arrived on Prime Video.

Coleen explains why she and Wayne decided to open up their family life in the Disney+ trailer.

“No one knows the real Rooneys. This is a side of us we’ve never shown before,” she says.

Fans will get to watch Coleen, Wayne and their four kids (Credit: Disney)

When does The Real Rooneys starts on Disney+?

The wait is almost over. The Real Rooneys arrives on Disney+ next week, with episodes 1 to 8 landing on Thursday 24 September, 2026.

Two special episodes will then arrive on Thursday October 1, bringing the 10 episode series to a close.

Will you be giving it a watch?

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