Netflix has confirmed The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey will premiere on December 10, with Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen unveiled as Patsy and John Ramsey in a haunting new first-look image.

The drama will arrive just weeks before the 30th anniversary of JonBenét’s death in December 1996, with the new photograph showing McCarthy and Owen recreating a 1997 press conference.

Dressed in black and surrounded by reporters, the pair look sombre in the striking image as they portray JonBenét’s parents during one of the most intensely scrutinised periods surrounding the case.

The series will explore JonBenét’s death and the devastating consequences for her family as they faced enormous public attention. Its subject remains particularly sensitive, with the case still unsolved almost three decades later.

Clive Owen and Melissa McCarthy will star in The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey (Credit: Chris Large/Paramount+)

Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen lead cast in Netflix drama The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey

Emily Mitchell portrays JonBenét, while Angus Caldwell plays her brother, Burke Ramsey.

Garrett Hedlund appears as Detective Steve Thomas, with Alison Pill playing Detective Linda Arndt. Shea Whigham plays Alex Hunter, while Clifton Collins Jr. portrays Detective Tom Trujillo.

Other cast members include Rory Cochrane as John Eller, Chris Bauer as Chief Tom Koby, Will Patton as Lou Smit, Jeremy Bobb as Pete Hofstrom, John Billingsley as Santa Bill McReynolds and Josh Stamberg as Reed Hunt.

Margo Martindale portrays JonBenét’s maternal grandmother, Nedra Paugh, while Tzi Ma appears as Dr Henry Lee.

Melissa McCarthy also serves as an executive producer on the project. Richard LaGravenese leads the production as showrunner, writer and executive producer.

Anne Sewitsky directs and executive produces, following her work on Presumed Innocent. Harrison Query and Tommy Wallach co-wrote the series and join its executive-producing team.

David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin executive produce for 101 Studios.

Emily Mitchell portrays JonBenét in the drama (Credit: Shutterstock)

The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey moved from Paramount+

The project was originally developed at Paramount+ before the service decided not to proceed. Netflix acquired the series in July.

Variety reported that production had wrapped in January 2025, with development of the series first reported in March 2024.

The new drama follows Netflix’s 2024 documentary Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey. That programme arrived close to the case’s 28th anniversary and attracted a substantial audience.

It recorded 13.4 million views and was Netflix’s most-watched series during the week of November 25.

Unlike the factual documentary, the new project will dramatise the Ramsey family and the investigation into JonBenét’s death.

Garrett Hedlund appears as Detective Steve Thomas. (Credit: Shutterstock)

JonBenét Ramsey case remains unsolved

JonBenét was reported missing on December 26, 1996, after a ransom note was discovered inside her family’s Boulder, Colorado, home. Her body was later found in the basement.

Authorities ruled the six-year-old’s death a homicide, but the case remains unsolved. John and Patsy faced intense public scrutiny throughout the investigation, although neither parent was charged.

In 2008, Boulder County District Attorney Mary Lacy addressed the family’s status in a letter, saying DNA evidence meant authorities did not consider the immediate family under suspicion.

Her successor, Stan Garnett, later disputed describing the family as exonerated in comments to People in 2016. He said the evidence and complexity of the case did not warrant that conclusion.

Patsy died from ovarian cancer in 2006, aged 49.

The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey premieres on Netflix on December 10.

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