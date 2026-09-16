Ed Sheeran has lost every remaining support act from his Loop Tour after four separate withdrawals.

The departures were announced in separate social media statements. MailOnline reports that 18 dates remain scheduled through the end of the year.

Their exits deepen the row over Macklemore’s pro-Palestinian remarks at Ed’s New Jersey shows. Finneas, Aaron Rowe, Lukas Graham and Beoga have each pulled out.

The decisions leave the stadium tour without a scheduled opener.

Ed Sheeran has no openers for the remaining dates of his tour (Credit: Shutterstock)

Finneas and three acts leave Ed Sheeran’s tour

Finneas, brother of singer Billie Eilish, was the first of the four to announce his withdrawal.

He wrote: “Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed.”

He added that he stood with Palestine and its people.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rowe said the choice was difficult because Ed was a friend who had changed his life. He then invoked Irish history while explaining why he could not continue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FINNEAS (@finneas)

Lukas Graham also withdrew, arguing artists should be free to discuss war and civilian deaths. The group said its affection and gratitude for Ed had not changed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lukas Graham (@lukasgraham)

Beoga followed despite more than a decade of friendship and regular onstage involvement with Ed’s song Galway Girl. The Irish band said playing venues that silenced Palestinian advocacy was not an option.

Several statements stressed continuing personal affection for Ed, despite firm objections to Macklemore’s removal.

Ed Sheeran says Macklemore removal was not his decision

The withdrawals followed Macklemore’s removal from eight planned support slots on the American leg for making pro-Palestinian remarks on stage.

Macklemore alleged that Robert Kraft, the owner of the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, rallied other stadium owners behind an ultimatum. He also said he did not blame Ed personally and hoped their 13-year friendship would survive.

Ed’s statement gave a similar account of pressure from venues, while disputing responsibility for the final decision.

He said future venues warned they would pull shows if Macklemore remained.

He wrote: “Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision, it was not mine.”

Ed said he spoke with venues, promoters and activists, but no agreement was reached. He confirmed Kraft was among those involved in his discussions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Stadium owners, including Kraft, cited what they described as antisemitic rhetoric and imagery.

Ed also called the conflict a “human tragedy” and explained why he keeps politics outside his concerts.

He said his audiences included children from varied backgrounds, who did not expect a political forum. At the same time, he said he respected Macklemore’s commitment to speaking out.

He promised not to disappoint fans or abandon touring staff who relied on the shows.

Macklemore was removed from the tour dates (Credit: Shutterstock)

What happens to Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour next?

MailOnline said 18 dates were still set through the end of 2026. However, none currently has a scheduled opening act.

There is no confirmation that any Loop Tour concert has been cancelled. The next American date was due to take place in Philadelphia on Friday.

Whether organisers recruit replacements or proceed without support remains unclear.

ED! has reached out to Ed Sheeran’s representatives for further comment.

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