The Voice winner Ben Saunders dead aged 43 after vanishing in the Netherlands

Voice winner Ben Saunders has been found dead aged 43 in the Netherlands.

The London-born singer’s body was discovered in the water at Rijkerswoerdse Plassen near Arnhem in Holland yesterday (September 15, 2026).

The tragic discovery comes after Ben was reported missing.

Police have ruled out foul play.

British-born Voice winner Ben Saunders has been found dead age 43 (Credit: RTL4)

Ben’s devastated brother Dean, also a singer, has now shared a touching tribute online.

The Voice’s Ben Saunders dead age 43

Ben won the Dutch version of The Voice in 2011. His brother Dean coincidentally won Holland’s Popstars just one day before Ben’s victory.

The boys have English parents and were both born in London.

Dean has now shared a heartfelt tribute to his brother on Instagram.

He posted the message alongside a childhood snap of himself and Ben.

Dean wrote: “My dear little brother passed away today… I have never felt pain like this before… what a terrible day for all of us…

“We have to learn to live with this, and I hope it is treated with respect… Ben had a beautiful family and relatives who love him dearly-and I always will, too… Ben is in my heart, and he will stay there forever.”

Sadly, Ben leaves behind three children.

Reports say Ben was discovered at 1.20pm on Tuesday, hours after he was reported missing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Saunders (@bensaundersmusic)

Search teams scoured the land, air and sea in a desperate attempt to find him.

Netherlands police said they are “currently visibly present at the Rijkerswoerdse Plassen in connection with a missing person”.

‘My heart is crying’

Former Voice Holland coach Marco Borsato has since reacted to the news.

Marco wrote online: “Dear, special man, my heart is crying. I cannot find words for the emptiness you leave behind.”

Addressing Ben’s love ones, he added: “Dear Janita, friends and family, much strength in processing this enormous loss.”

Ben won The Voice with 59 per cent of the public vote in the final. In recent years, he has been running a tattoo shop.

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