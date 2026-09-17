Vinnie Jones has hit back at rumours claiming that Meghan Markle would be joining him on hit Netflix show, The Gentlemen.

Meghan has been rumoured to be joining the cast of the show in series three since before she even relocated back to the UK with Prince Harry.

Vinnie is in The Gentlemen (Credit: Christopher Raphael/Netflix/Shutterstock)

Vinnie Jones casts doubt on Meghan Markle’s role

Vinnie currently appears in the second season of Guy Ritchie’s Netflix drama The Gentlemen. The Sun reported that filming for series three was due to begin in Morocco.

However, Vinnie said Meghan was missing from the cast list available to him.

He said: “I think that’s dead and buried.”

The newspaper also reported that talks concerning a possible appearance had fallen through. Vinnie then addressed the prospect of Meghan appearing in a sex scene.

“We can honestly say now that it ain’t happening, and you’d be a bit of a [bleep] to think the idea was still alive,” he said.

“Plus it would be weird to see her cast in a sex scene, horrifically bad, given, ya know… [Prince Harry]”, he then added.

Meghan won’t be joining the cast (Credit: CYRIL ZINGARO/EPA/Shutterstock)

Vinnie denies Meghan rumours

It’s not the first time Vinnie has denied rumours of Meghan’s involvement in the show.

“I think it’s hot air,” he said of the rumours at the premiere earlier this month.

“We’ve got a lot of pretty women in this series, so I’m not sure there’s room for any more.”

Show lead Theo James also pooh-poohed the rumours.

“She’d fit in well because she’s actually from the royal family, but I think the practicalities of that are impossible,” he said.

Read more: Sad ‘reason’ Meghan Markle wants to ‘quit UK’ already: ‘She has a lot more freedom in California’

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