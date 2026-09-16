King Charles has thanked firefighters and volunteers who battled a vast Cairngorms wildfire for almost five weeks in a new statement.

He met those involved on Wednesday, with ITV News reporting that visible damage remained around the popular Green Lochan.

His visit followed Prince William’s own message to wildfire crews last month during the summer’s dry and dangerous conditions.

Charles has now expressed his “admiration and appreciation” for everyone who helped bring wildfires under control across Britain and beyond. He also he and Queen Camilla have been “appalled by the devastating impact of wildfires this summer and the terrible destruction they have caused to homes, livelihoods and landscapes”.

King Charles shared a personal statement on the “devastating” wildfires over the summer (Credit: Zak Hussein)

King Charles sees Cairngorms wildfire damage

The Glenmore fire began near Aviemore on July 15 and burned across 3,300 hectares.

More than 500 firefighters joined the response before crews finally brought the blaze under control. Homes, businesses, campsites and a ski resort were evacuated as flames spread through the area.

Charles travelled to An Lochan Uaine, commonly known as the Green Lochan, on Wednesday morning.

Blackened slopes above the tourist spot still showed the scale of the damage. He met people from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Cairngorms National Park Authority.

Representatives from the RSPB and NatureScot attended, alongside staff from local estates. The king heard about the response, damage and continuing work across the affected area.

The king said he and Camilla are “appalled” by the impact of the wildfires (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles issues climate warning in statement

In his statement, Charles warned of the “mounting pressures that prolonged heat and drought are placing upon our precious Earth”.

He linked stronger community resilience with wider efforts to tackle climate change. His statement referred to fires across the UK and other parts of Europe.

During conversations at the loch, Charles discussed how Caledonian pine trees respond after fire. He also said the area’s recent rainfall had brought a “great relief”.

Cairngorms National Park boss Grant Moir said the royal visit would raise awareness of both the fire and recovery. He said wildfires and floods were becoming more familiar in the UK.

While future fires cannot be ruled out, he said reducing their impact must remain the priority.

King Charles marks Cairngorms partnership

Charles also marked a new partnership between the Cairngorms and Shenandoah National Park in Virginia.

Scotland’s Highlands and Appalachia once formed part of the same mountain range more than 250 million years ago.

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He unveiled granite from Shenandoah, matching a Cairngorms stone presented there during his April US state visit. However, recovery from the summer blaze remained the main focus of his message.

He added: “It is my most heartfelt hope that they continue to find in one another the strength to rebuild.”

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