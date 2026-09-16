Cheryl ‘spills on health battle’ during The Voice UK filming as she replaces Tom Jones

Cheryl reportedly opened up about her malaria battle and stage fright while filming The Voice UK.

The Sun reports that the new coach confided in auditionees during the final filming day in Manchester. A source said she hoped her experiences would help contestants feel more comfortable.

Her new coaching role on The Voice UK is set to bring Cheryl back to television after a six-year absence. She’s replacing Sir Tom Jones, who was recently axed from the ITV show.

It’s reported Cheryl discussed performance nerves while supporting hopefuls through their auditions on The Voice.

Sir Tom Jones looking serious on The Voice UK (Credit: ITV)

Cheryl shares her malaria experience on The Voice UK

The conversations reportedly unfolded as Cheryl tried to reassure hopefuls facing nerves during the shoot.

A source told The Sun that the singer had been “on top form from day one” throughout filming. They added that Cheryl understood the pressure because her own career began on a talent show.

She was keen to put auditionees at ease, according to the report. It was reported to have involved opening up about “battling malaria and wider heartbreak” on the final filming day.

Her reported disclosure revisited a serious health crisis from 2010. Cheryl was hospitalised after collapsing while filming The X Factor.

She had contracted malaria through a mosquito bite.

Cheryl is making a comeback to TV (Credit: Shutterstock)

Girls Aloud reunion eased Cheryl’s stage fright

Elsewhere during filming for The Voice, Cheryl also reportedly looked back at Girls Aloud’s 2024 reunion tour while discussing nerves with the contestants.

The tour included five sold-out nights at London’s O2 Arena. According to the source, Cheryl felt “so safe with her bandmates” during those London dates.

They claimed that sense of security meant her nerves were almost non-existent. The memory reportedly came up during a conversation with a nervous contestant.

The example formed part of her effort to relate to the hopefuls, the source claimed. It also showed how differently she experienced the stage alongside her bandmates.

Cheryl prepares for a six-year television return

The Voice UK marks Cheryl’s return to television after six years. Her last prime-time role was judging BBC programme The Greatest Dancer.

The upcoming series is due to air on ITV next year. It puts Cheryl back inside the talent-show world where her career began.

ED! has reached out to Cheryl’s representatives for further comment.

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