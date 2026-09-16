Dianne Buswell has left her Strictly co-stars amused with a playful “partner reveal” video on social media.

In an Instagram post, she teased about having a celebrity partner for the 2026 series. However, it wasn’t as it seemed as Dianne inserted herself into footage from the 1992 movie Strictly Ballroom.

The clip arrives as Dianne prepares for her Strictly return following the birth of her first child. She rejoined professional rehearsals in July and is now starting her 10th year on the BBC contest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dianne Buswell (@diannebuswell)

Strictly star Dianne Buswell shares ‘partner reveal’ video

Dianne’s edited video placed her alongside scenes from Baz Luhrmann’s 1992 film Strictly Ballroom.

She responded to Scott Hastings’ lines, creating an imaginary training exchange with the fictional dancer.

Captioning the post, Dianne wrote: “Partner reveal first day of training! #strictlycomedancing @bbcstrictly.”

That wording suggested her genuine first rehearsal with a new celebrity had begun. Yet the performance itself quickly became the bigger talking point.

Her co-stars Nancy Xu and Vito Coppola posted a string of laughing face emojis. Meanwhile, Kevin Clifton commented: “Hahahahahahahahaha.”

Neil Jones also wrote laughing face emojis underneath Dianne’s video.

Dianne Buswell is returning to Strictly this weekend (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Dianne Buswell’s Strictly partner stays under wraps

The Strictly launch show is already recorded. The professionals now know whether they were paired for the new competition.

Paired dancers also know the identities of their celebrity partners. However, Dianne’s video offered no clues about her mystery star.

The programme is due to air on BBC One this Saturday, September 19. Preparations are also under way for the first live show on September 26.

That leaves viewers only days to wait before the official partnership reveal.

Dianne shared a playful “partner reveal” video (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Dianne Buswell returns after becoming a mum

The new run follows a major personal change for Dianne. She and partner Joe Sugg welcomed their son in March.

Dianne met Joe through Strictly in 2018. July’s professional rehearsals marked her first return to work since the birth.

Her comeback was later confirmed alongside a sizeable group of familiar dancers.

Returning names include Aljaz Skorjanec, Amy Dowden, Jowita Przystal, Katya Jones, Nikita Kuzmin and Vito Coppola.

Read more: Strictly star Dianne Buswell reveals she was in ‘so much pain’ following emergency caesarean as she opens up on ‘scary’ childbirth

Five new professionals are joining: Aleksandra Isaeva, Cristian Priori, Lethabo Monametsi, Maddie Ingoldsby and Mark Karmalita.

They arrive after Karen Hauer, Nadiya Bychkova, Luba Mushtuk, Michelle Tsiakkas and Gorka Marquez left the programme.

For now, Dianne has revealed enough to fuel excitement, while keeping the name that matters firmly secret.

Strictly returns on Saturday, September 19 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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