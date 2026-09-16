Giovanni Pernice reveals ‘truth’ behind ‘Strictly family’ amid ‘rivalry’

Giovanni Pernice has said he believes that the famous “Strictly family” does not exist, blaming fierce competition among the professional dancers.

Speaking to Heat, the former Strictly Come Dancing pro said rivalry is natural when every dancer wants the Glitterball. His comments arrive as the fallout from his 2023 partnership with Amanda Abbington remains bitterly disputed.

Meanwhile, Amanda Abbington has rejected Giovanni’s account of their rehearsals and the dispute’s impact.

The BBC investigation into their rehearsals cleared Giovanni of Amanda’s most serious accusations.

However, it also identified two instances of inappropriate workplace banter of a sexual nature and criticised elements of his language and feedback.

Giovanni felt abandoned amid the Amanda scandal (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice describes rivalry between Strictly pros

Giovanni told Heat he did not believe the “Strictly family” exists. He argued that professionals share the same goal, creating competition inside the group.

Giovanni added: “We all want to be the best and we all want to win the Glitterball.”

He said greater success can irritate colleagues and create rivalry. Giovanni added: “When somebody becomes more successful than someone else, it’s normal that they get on their nerves, it’s a rivalry. You will have good moments and bad moments, even though they like to say it’s a family, that’s not true.”

Giovanni also said he remains in touch with Strictly judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood. He explained that their loyalty matters greatly to him.

Strictly’s cast of 2026 (Credit: BBC)

Amanda Abbington disputes Giovanni’s version

The row stems from Giovanni and Amanda’s Strictly partnership in 2023. Amanda later alleged abusive behaviour, which Giovanni has disputed.

His memoir, Gio: Taking the Lead, gives his version of their working relationship and subsequent fallout. In the book, Giovanni claimed friendly banter had shaped how he understood their exchanges.

He also claimed stress from the allegations contributed to inflammation of his heart. This remains Giovanni’s account.

Amanda said he had “grossly mischaracterised” what happened to suit his own narrative.

The actress said she had no interest in engaging further and wanted to focus on moving forward. She also pointed to the BBC findings and the compensation paid to her.

Amanda and Giovanni’s time on the show was marred by bullying allegation (Credit: BBC)

What the BBC investigation found

The BBC inquiry did not uphold the most serious accusations against Giovanni. Yet its report found some of his language towards Amanda could be belittling.

It also agreed his feedback was sometimes overly negative and recorded profanity during rehearsals. Investigators identified two instances of inappropriate workplace banter of a sexual nature.

The report said those exchanges were made and received as jokes between the pair. Following the inquiry, the BBC issued Amanda a formal apology.

She also received a reported five-figure settlement from BBC Studios and a contribution towards her legal fees.

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

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