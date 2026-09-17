Martin Lewis’ wife undergoes ‘major surgery’ as she shares photo from hospital bed

Martin Lewis’ wife Lara Lewington has revealed she underwent a hysterectomy after living with adenomyosis.

The tech journalist, 47, shared the health update on Instagram with a photograph from her hospital bed. Over the top of the image, she wrote: “Last week I had major surgery.”

Lara has been married to MoneySavingExpert founder Martin since 2009, and the couple share a daughter. She said the operation took place ten days before her post.

She described the lead-up as “a rollercoaster with adenomyosis”. The post also carried reassuring news.

Lara said: “I’m recovering really well and excited about new project kicking off next month, a podcast, not unrelated to this post!”

She also said she planned to return to work the following day. Friends and followers posted messages wishing her well. Broadcaster Jeremy Vine added: “Hope all is well with you, LL.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Lewington (@laralewlew)

Martin Lewis’ wife Lara Lewington shares her adenomyosis experience

According to the NHS website, adenomyosis affects the womb. It occurs when womb-lining tissue begins growing into muscle within the womb wall.

Lara compared adenomyosis with endometriosis and called it the condition’s “lesser-known sibling”.

She said: “Ten days ago I had a hysterectomy after a rollercoaster with adenomyosis (the lesser known sibling of endometriosis, a condition that on average takes 9.4 years for diagnosis – and one I’ve interviewed several tech companies and researchers about, as they grapple with the challenge of better, often AI powered, methods).”

Her operation followed what she described as a difficult period with the condition. However, her latest update focused firmly on recovery and future plans.

What is a hysterectomy?

A hysterectomy is surgery to remove the womb. Pregnancy is no longer possible after the operation.

According to the NHS, doctors may recommend hysterectomy for fibroids, endometriosis, uterine cancer, chronic pain or bleeding, or a collapsed womb.

For Lara, adenomyosis was the condition she named when announcing her surgery.

Martin Lewis’ wife Lara opened up about undergoing a hysterectomy (Credit: Fred Duval)

Lara Lewington prepares for work and a podcast

Lara’s update also looked beyond her recovery. She said a new podcast would begin next month.

She also suggested its theme connects with her health post. Meanwhile, she expected to resume work this Friday.

Her television career began at 23 as a Channel Five News weather presenter. She later moved into technology coverage and AI commentary.

Lara said she’s recovering well (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Appearances have included This Morning, Lorraine, TEDx and BBC programmes. Her BBC technology show Click was cancelled in 2024.

Her wider television credits include The Weakest Link and Let’s Dance For Sports Relief. She also appeared in the 2006 film Superman Returns.

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Lara has previously discussed AI’s possible healthcare benefits on Davina McCall’s Begin Again podcast.

Her latest announcement now combines a personal health update with plans for her next project.

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