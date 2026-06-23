Martin Lewis’ ‘confusing’ behaviour on This Morning leaves viewers complaining today

This Morning fans lashed out at Martin Lewis as he made an appearance on the show today (Tuesday, June 23).

The Money Saving Expert was on the show to discuss some of the day’s biggest news, as well as offer some financial advice to viewers.

Martin was on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis on This Morning today

Today saw Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley joined by Martin on the programme.

The show kicked off with Ben, Cat, Martin, Ashley James, and Nick Ferrari discussing the day’s biggest news stories – that being Keir Starmer’s resignation as PM and Andy Burnham being the new favourite to take over.

The Money Saving Expert provided a car finance update and discussed the ongoing heatwave.

Later in the show, viewers called in with financial questions, and Martin gave them some advice.

Martin came under fire (Credit: ITV)

This Morning fans slam Martin Lewis

However, whilst many clearly found Martin’s advice helpful, some were left confused and frustrated by the star.

“Martin makes my brain frazzle,” one fan complained on social media.

“Martin just makes me more confused, like being put in a barrel and told to [bleep] in the corner,” another said.

“Is Martin paid per word?” a third asked.

“It’s just noise,” another fumed.

Martin won’t be our next PM (Credit: Cover Images)

Martin shuts down hopes of becoming PM

Martin’s appearance on This Morning comes after he was forced to shut down fan hopes of him becoming Prime Minister following Starmer’s resignation.

“After a few ‘throw your hat in the ring!’ messages… 1. I don’t want to join any political party 2. I’d rather wire my nipples to electrodes (& not in a good way),” he wrote on X (Twitter).

“Tho the geekdom of this pop-culture politics piece is a mix of flattering, funny & scary.”

“It would be great if you were!!! But it is absolutely understandable that you would not want to be involved in politics,” one fan told the star.

“So we take it that you’re thinking about it,” another joked.

Read more: Shaking Martin Lewis fumes live on This Morning as he declares ‘they should hang their heads in shame’

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

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