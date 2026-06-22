Martin Lewis breaks silence on claim he should replace Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister

Martin Lewis has broken his silence on the possibility of becoming Prime Minister, just hours after Sir Keir Starmer announced his resignation.

The PM announced he would be stepping down earlier this morning in an emotional statement outside 10 Downing Street.

Starmer has resigned (Credit: Cover Images)

Sir Keir Starmer resigns

After months of his position being under pressure, Sir Keir announced he would be resigning as PM earlier today.

Describing becoming PM as the “proudest moment of my life”, Keir said: “Every decision I’ve taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party. I have spoken to His Majesty the king this morning to inform him of my decision.”

Starmer vowed to support his successor, adding: “And when I leave, the biggest job in the country. I shall spend more time on the most important job. Being the best husband I can to my fantastic wife, Vic, who has been a rock by my side, through good times and bad. And being the best dad I can to my beautiful children, who are my pride and my joy.

“Thank you very much.”

Martin doesn’t want to be PM, unsurprisingly… (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis for Prime Minister?

Following the news, Brits turned to the man they believe can bring the country together.

Martin Lewis.

However, the Money Saving Expert was quick to shut down any chances of him taking the keys to Number 10.

“After a few ‘throw your hat in the ring!’ messages… 1. I don’t want to join any political party 2. I’d rather wire my nipples to electrodes (& not in a good way),” he wrote on X.

“Tho the geekdom of this pop-culture politics piece is a mix of flattering, funny & scary.” [Sic]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Lewis (@martinlewismse)

Fans want Martin for PM!

However, fans weren’t to be dissuaded that easily.

“If the public can vote on all cabinet members and not the PM I think you would win the landslide of the chancellor, I still believe the chancellor shouldn’t be part of any party other then for the people,” one fan said.

“So we take it that you’re thinking about it,” another joked.

“It would be great if you were!!! But it is absolutely understandable that you would not want to be involved in politics,” a third said.

Read more: Shaking Martin Lewis fumes live on This Morning as he declares ‘they should hang their heads in shame’

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