EastEnders fans issue desperate plea after Penny baby secret comes out: ‘Please change this’

EastEnders fans are demanding a major storyline change after Penny Branning gave birth to a baby boy tonight, with her huge secret about the child’s dad finally coming to light.

Penny and Vinny have quickly become one of the show’s most beloved couples. But the bombshell that Vinny might not be the baby’s dad could now tear them apart.

And PenVin fans are making their feelings very clear: they want the baby to be Vinny’s.

Penny was very emotional ahead of giving birth (Credit: BBC)

Penny gave birth as she prepared to confess in EastEnders

The death of Zoe Slater put things into perspective for Penny, who realised she couldn’t keep stringing Vinny along with her lies.

As he celebrated his 30th birthday, she decided she had to come clean about the possibility that he isn’t the father of her baby. She planned to tell him straight after the party.

Penny told Lauren what she had planned, but Lauren tried to talk her out of it. Penny was adamant. Then her waters broke, leaving her with no time to tell Vinny before she had to get to hospital.

Vinny had accidentally got high on gummies and was in no fit state for the birth. Harry and Gina managed to sober him up and get him there just in time.

Penny was taken in for a c-section and they soon met their baby boy.

Penny and Vinny are a happy family unit – for now (Credit: BBC)

The secret revealed

Full of love and joy after the birth, Penny changed her mind and told Lauren she was keeping quiet about the baby’s paternity. Lauren then changed her tune and decided Penny should tell Vinny – honestly, we can’t keep up!

But while Penny remained firm that she was keeping the secret, someone overheard them at the door.

Priya was listening in and heard everything.

So will she tell Vinny?

Priya discovered the truth (Credit: BBC)

Priya confronts Penny in EastEnders spoilers

As the families gather for the Naam Karan of the baby on Thursday September 17, Penny has no idea her secret is in danger of being exposed.

Later, Priya arrives and confronts the new mum. However, before long she reveals her own cards and another secret comes to light.

Could it be enough to keep Penny’s lies under wraps? Or will Priya feel compelled to reveal the truth?

Can it ever be a happy ever after in EastEnders for Penny and Vinny? (Credit: BBC)

Fans furious about storyline

When it was first revealed that Harry Mitchell could be the father, EastEnders viewers were far from happy. Now that the baby has arrived, those calls have only grown louder.

“I haven’t seen today’s episode yet, but would be nice if they just retconned the baby being Harry’s honestly. That plot point just felt unnecessary in my opinion,” shared one on social media.

Another cried: “PLEASE LET VINNY BE THE DAD!” A third agreed: “I just hope that the baby is Vinny’s now and not Harry’s.”

“Change the storyline so the baby is Vinny’s and we can actually have a happy couple. These two have great on screen chemistry,” begged another.

Will EastEnders listen to its PenVin fans? They certainly won’t be giving up hope that Vinny is the baby’s dad.

Read more: EastEnders cast shake up 2026 – who’s leaving, joining and returning?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Friday on BBC One at 7.30pm.

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