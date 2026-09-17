Nicola Coughlan has offered a glimpse inside her sunny Cyprus holiday with boyfriend Jake Dunn.

The Bridgerton star shared the pictures on Instagram following a week at the five-star Anassa Resort. Her collection mixed poolside moments with glimpses from the couple’s dinner date.

Nicola and Jake went Instagram official in February 2025, several months after their relationship became public. The pair had been seen holding hands following a pub visit in North London during October 2024. The latest post now shows them enjoying a slower pace together abroad.

Nicola went official with her boyfriend last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Nicola Coughlan reflects on relaxing Cyprus break

Among the images, Nicola posed in a low-cut swimsuit and wore an off-the-shoulder black dress for dinner.

She also included a shirtless picture of Jake and photographs capturing their quiet days in the sun. Their week centred on poolside relaxation, books and meals at the resort.

Nicola said seven days of rest had been “very good for your body and soul”. She added: “In all sincerity though what a special time, very very grateful.” The actress framed the stay as a welcome chance to relax and recharge.

Her followers were quick to praise the upload, with one user writing: “Perfect pair.”

“Gorgeous woman,” another person shared.

“You are glowing,” a third remarked.

The post also follows Nicola’s candid comments about her relationship with social media.

Speaking to the BBC, she said apps can have “a really negative impact” on her. She explained that she downloads them to post about work, then removes them straight away. Her holiday collection therefore marks a personal update beyond the work promotion she usually shares.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan)

Nicola and Jake Dunn’s relationship timeline

The couple reportedly met after Louisa Harland, Nicola’s Derry Girls co-star and close friend, introduced them. Friends told the Daily Mail that Nicola, Louisa and Dylan Llewellyn remained close after Derry Girls.

They said the shared circle helped the relationship fit naturally around busy schedules. They also described the pair as “absolutely besotted” and said they had plenty of fun together.

Jake graduated from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 2023. He has appeared in Disney’s Renegade Nell opposite Louisa. He also joined Channel 4’s Big Boys opposite Dylan while still at drama school.

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