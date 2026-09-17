Georgia Toffolo supported as she reveals ‘I was suffering terribly’ amid ongoing battle

Georgia Toffolo has revealed she refused to film Made In Chelsea while struggling with severe acne and low confidence.

The 2017 I’m A Celebrity winner shared the admission in an Instagram post on Thursday. The 31-year-old described constant cameras and bright lights as unforgiving during flare-ups.

She summed up the experience plainly: “Honestly? Brutal.”

Georgia said acne and hyperpigmentation have affected her since her teenage years. The skin condition also harmed her mental health and made reality television harder at times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Untitled (@untitled.skincare)

Georgia Toffolo hid her acne on Made In Chelsea

She said the show’s yellow filter made hiding her skin easier during her four-year run. Her skin problems remained severe beneath that polished television look.

“But what was going on underneath, I was suffering terribly with my skin. Most days I didn’t want to film,” she admitted.

Her fear continued when she entered the I’m A Celebrity jungle in 2017. Makeup was usually banned, but Georgia received permission to wear a layer of foundation.

She had argued to take the product because appearing without it frightened her. Georgia won the series that year before returning for the All Stars edition in 2023.

She later viewed the jungle as the start of a changing relationship with her skin. She also reported light trolling after leaving the show.

However, talking publicly helped her challenge some of those insecurities. During a This Morning feature, she removed her makeup and repeated hurtful comments posted on social media.

She said that simple appearance had a powerful impact.

Georgia brought foundation into the I’m A Celebrity jungle (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Georgia Toffolo’s confidence changed over time

Georgia now feels more confident, although acne remains part of her life. A February update showed her natural skin alongside a revised makeup routine.

After 15 years of skin problems, she said: “I don’t spiral anymore.”

Rather than apply many products, she builds coverage slowly and believes less is more. Her approach centres on staying calm when breakouts appear instead of reacting with panic.

Georgia has also described stress as closely linked to her own flare-ups. She wants her platform to normalise acne, sensitivity and other skin struggles without shame or judgement.

For Georgia, accepting her skin has replaced much of the urge to hide it. The change has not ended flare-ups, but it has altered her response to them.

In response, her followers offered their support.

“Your skin looked incredible,” one user wrote.

“It’s so liberating sharing skin struggles when you’ve spent so long trying to hide it isn’t it,” another person shared.

Read more: Georgia Toffolo’s husband’s arrest scare at the airport as he admits ‘I thought I was gonna go to jail’

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