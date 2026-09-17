Anne Robinson has revealed how she wants to be remembered while discussing her eyesight and hearing difficulties amid ongoing health issues.

The 81-year-old spoke alongside Lorraine Kelly on the Experience is Everything with Saga podcast.

The conversation also covered her move from the Cotswolds to London, which will place her closer to daughter Emma.

Anne has been dealing with various health issues (Credit: YouTube)

Anne Robinson shares her legacy wish amid health issues

“I’d like to be thought of as someone who was fair and decent,” Anne said.

She then admitted she was unsure whether people would actually see her that way. The presenter also explained the principle shaping how she tries to deal with people.

For Anne, that means treating others as she would wish to be treated herself.

Her comments brought the focus onto personal values after a long and prominent broadcasting career.

Anne started in journalism during the 1960s before becoming a household name through The Weakest Link in the 2000s.

Her other major presenting work included the BBC consumer programme Watchdog.

Anne Robinson explains why driving is no longer safe

Anne linked the relocation directly to the practical effects of her changing health.

“My eyes aren’t good and I can’t drive. I can’t be really isolated anymore, but… and I don’t hear that well. They’re not great to the point where I can’t really safely drive anymore and that means I’m rather isolated,” she explained.

Without driving, remaining in the Cotswolds had become difficult to manage.

Anne summed up her feelings: “So, it’s a sensible decision. It’s not the greatest decision.”

She added that growing older can involve trying to retain independence and familiar parts of life.

Anne Robinson will live near her daughter Emma (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Anne will live nearer daughter Emma

The London move is intended to reduce isolation and bring family support closer. In an earlier interview with The Times, Anne said she did not want to become a burden for Emma.

Her planned flat is near Hyde Park, putting her within easier reach of loved ones during emergencies.

Anne contrasted that setup with cases where adult children must travel considerable distances during a family crisis.

Emma will also teach her how to use the London Underground as she adapts to city life. The plan is designed to reduce long journeys for relatives when urgent support is needed.

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