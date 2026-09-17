Kelly Osbourne reveals ‘fears’ for her young son over ‘genetic disorder’

Kelly Osbourne has revealed she fears her young son could one day struggle with addiction.

The TV personality discussed the worry on Paul C Brunson’s We Need To Talk podcast. She connected it to her experiences and those of her late father, Ozzy Osbourne.

Kelly, 41, shares three-year-old Sidney with Sid Wilson. She described her fear in stark terms.

Speaking about addiction, she said: “I do believe it to be a genetic disorder. It’s something I even worry about with my son. I never want him to go through what I went through. Ever.”

Kelly, who is now sober, has spoken openly about addiction since her teenage years. Her concern remains a personal fear about the future, rather than a prediction about her child.

Kelly Osbourne opened up about her addiction struggles (Credit: YouTube / We Need To Talk)

Kelly Osbourne explains pain behind substance use

Kelly said she began using alcohol and drugs at 13. She described substances as a way to cope, rather than a route to partying. Sudden fame had left her struggling with “insecurity and self-doubt”.

The Osbournes turned Kelly into a television star while she was still a teenager. She summed up the disorientation caused by that rapid change.

Kelly said: “And then I woke up and I was the most famous 16-year-old in the world. It didn’t make sense.”

She hopes her son will feel secure enough to avoid needing to numb similar pain.

Ozzy Osbourne’s history shaped Kelly’s concern

Ozzy, the former Black Sabbath frontman, struggled with drug and alcohol addiction for decades. He died last year aged 76.

Kelly recalled once believing she would never follow his path. She drew a direct comparison with Ozzy: “And I ended up exactly the same as my dad.”

That family history sits at the heart of her concern. However, Kelly’s remarks focused on building confidence and reducing pain for the next generation.

Kelly opened up about her worries for her son (Credit: YouTube / We Need To Talk)

Kelly Osbourne focuses on life back in the UK

Kelly has also returned to the UK while trying to create a different life. She spent much of her childhood there before moving to Los Angeles aged 13.

Her move has involved creating some distance from the wider family. Kelly said the choice had not created a “wedge” between her and brother Jack Osbourne.

Read more: Kelly Osbourne reveals her dad Ozzy’s heartbreaking words to her just days before his death

However, she acknowledged that not everyone in the family welcomed her decision. Kelly explained the reaction: “The family’s a little bit upset that I have decided to go home and figure out me for a while.”

Kelly said she understands those feelings, especially because she does not want to miss moments with her nieces.

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