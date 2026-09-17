Meghan Markle left ‘furious’ over Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘role’ in royal status row

Meghan Markle is reportedly furious about Prince William and Princess Kate’s alleged role in King Charles’ latest royal statement.

A source told Closer that the Waleses strongly pushed for the monarch’s intervention. The claim suggests the decision caught the Duke and Duchess of Sussex off guard.

The row centres on King Charles’ letter clarifying Harry and Meghan’s royal status after their return to Britain. The monarch told officials the pair should be treated as private citizens in the UK.

Reports claimed Harry and Meghan were informed before the statement became public. Even so, its timing reportedly surprised them.

Meghan is reportedly unhappy with the Waleses (Credit: CYRIL ZINGARO/EPA/Shutterstock)

Meghan Markle’s reported fury at Prince William and Kate Middleton

A source claimed Meghan knew about the Waleses’ reported involvement and was furious. She allegedly has no intention of being sidelined by the Palace or treated as less important.

The source framed her anger around William and Kate’s supposed part in the decision.

“The Waleses have felt totally blindsided by the way Harry and Meghan announced their arrival back to the UK, and, with everything that’s happened over the last few years, they just don’t trust them,” they claimed.

The source added: “William felt it was necessary to remind them where the lines are drawn before anything happens.”

However, Meghan was said to be “furious”, with the source claiming she has “no intention of allowing the palace to push her aside or treat her as though she is no longer important, especially by William and Kate”.

Kate and William reportedly had a role in the king’s statement (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles’ private citizen statement

The king’s move followed Harry and Meghan’s return to the UK. It reportedly defined how officials should deal with them, rather than introducing a new royal arrangement.

The Sussexes were said to have received a frosty family reception during their first weeks back. Their surprise centred on the statement’s arrival and publication, according to the reports.

The source maintained that nothing had formally changed, but said William wanted the boundaries restated.

Prince William may face talks with Prince Harry

The reported dispute also lands amid Prince William’s continuing distance from Prince Harry.

The brothers have barely had a relationship for years and have not met for some time. William reportedly had no plans to see Harry following the duke’s return.

Yet separate insiders suggested he could eventually feel compelled to hold a conversation.

Sources told royal expert Duncan Larcombe that William was deeply worried about the impact of Harry’s return. They claimed he felt “pushed into a corner” and might need to ask his younger brother for talks.

Such a meeting would focus on what happens next, according to those claims.

Earlier reports had suggested William was refusing a reunion entirely. Other sources alleged he could boycott events if Harry and Meghan were invited.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes’ representatives for comment.

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