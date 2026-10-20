Victoria Beckham reveals daughter Harper’s plea after being ‘banned’ from wearing makeup at school

Victoria Beckham has revealed her daughter Harper asked her to call the school over its makeup ban — but she refused to intervene.

Speaking to Zanna Roberts Rassi on the Today Show, Victoria shared the teenager’s plea for help.

Harper, 15, is reportedly preparing to launch her own beauty brand, Harlo by Harper. Her enthusiasm for cosmetics, however, doesn’t change the classroom rules.

Victoria Beckham said her daughter Harper isn’t allowed to wear makeup at school (Credit: PhotosByDutch)

Victoria Beckham shares daughter Harper’s school request

Victoria praised her daughter as “really good at applying natural makeup” during the television segment.

However, Harper wasn’t happy when she was told she couldn’t wear it to school. Victoria recalled her daughter asking: “Why don’t they want me to look my best?”

The teenager then appealed to her mum: “Mummy can’t you call the school?”

Victoria said she wouldn’t make that call, despite her daughter’s request.

The pair’s shared interest in beauty extends beyond that conversation. During a podcast appearance in May, Victoria spoke about enjoying makeup shopping with Harper.

Now, that passion is also becoming a business project, with substantial backing from her parents.

Victoria Beckham’s investment in Harper’s beauty brand

According to MailOnline, Victoria has invested more than $3million, around £2.3million, in launching the teenage skincare brand.

The publication reports that the figure appears in the first accounts filed by H7B Ltd.

Victoria established the company with Oliver Shipton in October 2024, when Harper was 13. He also works with her at Victoria Beckham Beauty.

The H7B name references Harper Seven Beckham. Meanwhile, the trademark applications were submitted through Project Seven US Inc, a company controlled by Victoria and David Beckham.

Harper has already completed her first photoshoot for the venture, MailOnline reports.

The planned launch is reportedly in the second half of 2027, likely after she finishes her GCSEs. She will turn 16 that July.

Harper is reportedly launching her own brand (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harlo by Harper faces US trademark hurdle

The business preparations have also encountered a US trademark setback, despite the application winning approval in the UK.

According to MailOnline, the US Patent and Trademark Office refused registration because of an existing Harlo trademark.

That mark belongs to a business selling dietary supplements.

Read more: Katherine Ryan makes savage David Becham joke weeks after Victoria slur

The office found a risk of consumer confusion because the names were similar and the goods or services were related. It also concluded that adding By Harper did not sufficiently distinguish the proposed brand name.

However, the applicant can submit evidence and arguments supporting registration in response to the refusal.

In the UK, the Intellectual Property Office has approved the Harlo by Harper application, MailOnline reports.

Representatives for Victoria were contacted for comment on these claims.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts!