Katherine Ryan makes savage David Becham joke weeks after Victoria slur

Katherine Ryan has taken a fresh swipe at David Beckham while revisiting the backlash over her Victoria Beckham joke.

According to The Sun, the comedian discussed the BBC complaints ruling during a stand-up gig in Chelsea, London. Her latest gag drew laughter from the audience.

It followed her public apology over the Victoria Beckham joke on Have I Got News For You. The BBC upheld complaints about that remark.

Katherine made a joke about David (Credit: Splashnew.com)

Katherine Ryan turns the joke towards David Beckham

Katherine presented the controversy as a BBC cancellation, before turning the punchline towards David.

“I have been cancelled by the BBC for allegedly calling Victoria Beckham the C word,” she said.

She followed that with: “Or as David Beckham knows it – the K word, because bless him the alphabet is hard.”

Katherine then addressed the original controversy directly.

“But I actually did not do that, I actually love Victoria Beckham,” she said.

The comments came two weeks after she publicly apologised to Victoria following the broadcaster’s ruling.

Why the BBC upheld complaints about Katherine Ryan

Katherine made the original remark while hosting Have I Got News For You on November 7, 2025.

The discussion concerned a private email from 2013, in which David allegedly used the offensive term. Her joke linked that language to Victoria, prompting complaints from two viewers.

They objected to the reference to Victoria as unnecessarily offensive.

The BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit accepted that discussing David’s alleged language justified using the word in that context. However, it found no justification for applying it to Victoria.

An edited version of the episode now appears on BBC iPlayer, with the offending remark removed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katherine Ryan (@kathbum)

Katherine’s apology to Victoria Beckham

Katherine’s apology appeared in an Instagram reel. She included a screenshot of her message to the fashion designer.

She described the comment as a passing joke, saying she immediately expressed her affection for Victoria afterwards.

In the reel, Katherine also discussed returning to work with a 10-day-old baby, while acknowledging there was no defence.

Elsewhere, she said she sometimes forgets that celebrities are not her friends.

Katherine also argued that removing the section from iPlayer meant people reading about it would miss the original context. She maintained that the broadcast made its intention as a joke clear.

She also promoted her new book and read a section featuring Victoria, while continuing to express regret.

Read more: Mum-of-four Katherine Ryan declares motherhood a ‘scam’ as she calls out daughter’s behaviour

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