Princess and Junior Andre pictured as they set off for Celebrity Race Across the World 2026

Celebrity Race Across the World fans have been treated to a glimpse of the 2026 series, with the BBC releasing a batch of first-look pictures.

The four celebrity teams have been pictured preparing to tackle their epic 7,500km adventure.

It promises to test their stamina and change their lives.

This time, the contestants and their travel companions must make their way from Borneo to Melbourne.

It will see them travelling across three countries and two continents along the way.

Sam Ryder and his pal Kaz collect their maps in a first look at Celebrity Race Across the World 2026 (Credit: BBC)

Among those taking on the challenge are Princess Andre and her brother Junior. They will be joined on the starting line by singer Sam Ryder and his best friend and tour manager Kaz.

Singer-songwriter Ella Eyre is racing with her childhood friend Nana. Veteran sports broadcaster Jeff Stelling will compete alongside his son Matt.

First look pictures of Celebrity Race Across the World

The BBC’s newly released snaps show Eurovision star Sam and Kaz picking up their map and satellite phone as they prepare to begin the adventure. The pair look a little apprehensive as they discover their destination for the first time.

Maps and phones have been set out on a table at the 2026 starting line in Borneo.

Elsewhere, Princess and Junior are pictured setting off with their enormous backpacks. Peter Andre and Katie Price’s children need to work out which way to go first.

Jeff, best known for Soccer Saturday, is seen studying the map with his son Matt. The teams must stick to a budget of just £26 a day and travel without internet access. This makes planning all the more important!

Ella and Nana, meanwhile, have already got stuck into their first job. Contestants can earn extra cash by taking on temporary work during the race.

Jeff Stelling and his son Matt plot their first leg (Credit: BBC)

The pair are seen helping with agricultural work while wearing traditional seraung sunhats. They appear cheerful as they get to grips with the job, despite the humid conditions.

The race begins in Kuching, the capital of Sarawak in north-west Borneo. It serves as the gateway to the island’s vast wilderness.

From there, the teams will have to dig deep as they travel through prehistoric jungles and Borneo’s heartlands.

Their route includes five checkpoints across three countries and two continents. They’ll then head towards Australia’s sunbaked southern tip, with Melbourne marking the finish line.

Ella Eyre and her pal Nana have already secured work (Credit: BBC)

When does the show start?

The wait for the new series is almost over. The BBC has confirmed that Celebrity Race Across the World returns next week.

The opening episode airs on BBC One at 8pm on Wednesday October 28, 2026. It will run for an hour, with new episodes following every Wednesday evening.

We can’t wait to see how the teams get on!

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