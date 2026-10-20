Dancing With The Stars’ Maura Higgins stunned by pro partner Mark Ballas’ revelation as she admits ‘maybe this is a sign’

Dancing With The Stars’ Maura Higgins has been left stunned by a revelation from her professional dance partner, Mark Ballas.

The dancer, who is the son of Strictly judge Shirley Ballas, made the shock revelation in a video posted to his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by markballas (@markballas)

Dancing With The Stars’ Mark Ballas reveals Irish heritage

In a video filmed in their training room, Mark revealed to Irish star Maura that he has Irish roots of his own.

“Guess what I found out today?” the dancer filmed himself informing Maura that he’d had a call from his gran, who told him that his grandfather’s mother was from Ireland.

“No way!” a shocked Maura gasped. “My mum’s grandmother is Irish!” Mark said.

“Does that make you Irish?” Maura asked. “You’ve got Irish in you?”

“I didn’t know that,” Mark said. “Oh my god!” Maura added.

Mark then said he’d only found that out today, on top of finding a bunch of clovers in his yard.

“Maybe this is all the signs that we might do okay,” Maura laughed.

“That’s wild,” she then added.

“Learned something new recently. Felt right to share this week,” Mark captioned the video.

Mark and Maura have an Irish connection (Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Fans react to Mark’s revelation

Mark’s mum, Shirley, took to the comment section to confirm her son’s story.

“This is true,” she wrote. She then posted another story saying: “Irish family name was Higgins.”

Fans went wild at this fact, with one commenting: “Perhaps @maurahiggins is your cousin, @markballas!!”

“Are Mark and Maura related???!” another wrote.

“You sound more Irish every day, Maerk [sic],” another follower said.

“I love this,” a third gushed. “Definitely signs of something aligning,” another added.

Maura was at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (Credit: David Fisher/Splash/Shutterstock)

Maura Higgins at Victoria’s Secret fashion show

Mark and Maura’s unlikely connection comes after Maura appeared at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in California on Sunday (October 18).

The star wore a white, latex, fitted corset with matching leggings and stilettos.

She topped the look off with her hair in a voluminous blow-dry.

The star was at the event as a guest, rather than as part of the runway line-up.

Read more: Moment Dancing With The Stars’ Maura Higgins falls to floor with neck injury in rehearsals

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