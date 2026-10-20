Donald Trump at centre of assassination threat as man accused of ‘mapping out rooftops’ ahead of Kansas visit

A Kansas man faces a federal charge after allegedly threatening Donald Trump and claiming to have mapped nearby rooftops.

Federal court documents, obtained by RadarOnline, identify the accused as 24-year-old Jaden John Read. The allegations concern comments posted before the president’s scheduled October 19 appearance in Wichita.

However, the affidavit does not establish that Read surveyed rooftops or possessed weapons.

Trump was seemingly the subject of an alleged assassination plot (Credit: Michael Brochstein/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Kansas man faces federal threat charge

A criminal complaint was filed against Jaden Read in the US District Court for Kansas on October 17.

According to RadarOnline, he faces one count of threatening the president under Title 18, Section 871 of the United States Code. A federal magistrate judge found probable cause to support the complaint that day.

If convicted, Read could receive up to five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Supervised release is also a possible consequence.

He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

How investigators traced the alleged Donald Trump threats

The investigation began on October 15, following a Crime Stoppers tip about threatening Facebook comments.

Wichita Police Deputy Chief Dan East reportedly passed the information to the Secret Service, according to the affidavit. The initial messages appeared beneath a KAKE News article about the planned visit, investigators said.

A man has been arrested (Credit: Matt Kaminsky/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Agents obtained emergency disclosure records from Facebook to help identify who was behind the account.

They compared its registered name, birth date, telephone number and email address with law enforcement and state records. Investigators said those details matched Jaden’s information.

An internet connection linked to the account was also traced to Clearwater, Kansas. Investigators subsequently identified further alleged threats beneath a separate television news report.

What the Donald Trump Kansas rooftop allegation says

The complaint accuses Read of posting at least four threatening comments on social media.

One allegedly appeared under a KWCH 12 News Facebook post discussing the president’s forthcoming visit. In that message, Read allegedly claimed to know the speech location and to have mapped surrounding rooftops.

Another comment allegedly threatened to shoot the president. Investigators said these two posts appeared on October 15, roughly one minute apart.

Other comments allegedly encouraged a shooting and claimed possession of ammunition. The Secret Service said two threatening comments were still publicly visible on October 17.

The filing does not establish whether a firearm was recovered or an operational assassination plan existed. It also does not establish whether the president faced an immediate physical threat.

“Political violence and threats of political violence will not be tolerated.” U.S. Attorney Ryan A. Kriegshauser said. “The first Amendment allows for robust disagreement, but there are constraints. I caution people to stay within the bounds of constitutionally protected speech.”

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