Halle Berry’s daughter set to testify in court amid her mum’s ‘abuse’ case

Halle Berry’s daughter Nahla could give evidence in the actress’ ongoing restraining order court case involving ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

According to Page Six, Nahla, 18, appears on the list of potential witnesses. Any testimony from her would be given remotely because she is attending school.

A previous court declaration obtained by Page Six sets out Nahla’s defence of her mother. She said she had never witnessed Berry physically abusing her younger brother or restricting his breathing.

Page Six described Berry’s eyes as red and watery when Monday afternoon’s court session resumed. The court had earlier heard nearly four hours of testimony from the former couple’s son.

Halle Berry is currently in court (Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Halle Berry denies Olivier Martinez’s allegations

The allegations concern an incident on September 26, which Martinez described in a court filing earlier this month. He alleged that Berry grabbed their son by the neck and choked him during a disagreement over gaming.

Berry denied the allegations through her lawyer, describing them as “entirely meritless and deliberately misleading”.

Her legal team also disputed Martinez’s reasons for seeking a domestic violence restraining order. They argued his application was baseless and intended to get around existing court orders.

Nahla, who is Berry’s daughter from her relationship with model Gabriel Aubry, had already submitted her declaration denying witnessing abuse.

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez split in 2016 (Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez seek custody changes in court case

Martinez is requesting restraining orders covering himself and their son, alongside sole custody of the child.

Berry, meanwhile, is seeking sole legal custody and the restoration of her authority over major decisions affecting their son.

Both are expected to give evidence at Los Angeles County Superior Court. Other potential witnesses include Berry’s fiancé, Van Hunt, alongside school staff, therapists and medical professionals.

The court will close proceedings during testimony involving the child or sensitive medical matters.

Lawyers also clashed over whether the parties’ declarations could be admitted as evidence. Judge Shelley Kaufman asked both sides whether they had agreed on the declarations.

Martinez’s team argued Berry’s declaration contained hearsay and asked for it to be excluded. Her lawyers disputed that assessment.

The report described a different mood as the pair left court after Monday’s proceedings. Berry was seen smiling, while Martinez left without acknowledging her, according to Page Six.

The hearing was scheduled to resume at 10.30am on Tuesday.

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