Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon ‘shuts down’ contestant’s Cheryl jibe in audition

Alesha Dixon reportedly stood up for Cheryl and hit the buzzer during a Britain’s Got Talent audition after a contestant mocked the singing of her friend.

According to The Sun, the moment unfolded during an audition in Blackpool.

An impressionist named Cameron was midway through his act. But it didn’t end great, it seems.

Alesha addressed the remark while giving her feedback, according to the report.

“You don’t come after a mate of mine,” she reportedly said.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Alesha Dixon reportedly defended friend Cheryl during Britain’s Got Talent auditions (Credit: ITV)

Cheryl and Alesha Dixon join The Voice UK

Alesha and Cheryl will soon be working together after joining the next series of The Voice UK.

Alesha will take on presenting duties while Cheryl has joined the coaching line-up.

Cheryl has already made an appearance on The Voice UK, joining will.i.am as a guest during the Battles Round of the latest series currently airing on ITV1. Rather than taking a permanent coaching spot, she supported his team.

During the episode, Will revealed that he had spent 13 years trying to persuade Cheryl to join him. The pair share a close friendship.

Addressing Team Will, Cheryl offered words of encouragement as she backed the coach helping them through the competition.

She said: “I’m so excited for you. You couldn’t be in better hands than you are with my man Will.”

Her advice also came from her own experience of competing on a televised talent show. Cheryl found fame on Popstars: The Rivals, which selected the members of Girls Aloud in 2002.

Cheryl recently appeared on The Voice UK ahead of her new coaching role (Credit: ITV)

When is Britain’s Got Talent back?

Britain’s Got Talent and the revamped The Voice UK are both due to return to ITV in 2027.

According to The Sun, the Blackpool auditions formed part of Britain’s Got Talent’s 20th series.

ITV recently announced that Alesha will co-host series 15 of The Voice UK alongside Stacey Solomon, taking over from Emma Willis, who is now hosting Strictly Come Dancing.

Read more: Stunned Cheryl ‘beside herself’ amid The Voice UK controversy: ‘She feels the damage has been done’

Meanwhile, Cheryl will join the coaching panel alongside rapper Aitch, with will.i.am and Kelly Rowland also in the line-up.

All the changes come after Sir Tom Jones left his coaching role, with Cheryl taking his place.

The Voice UK continues at 8.35pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday October 24, 2026.

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