Cruz Beckham and girlfriend Jackie Apostel ended up at a pub after their car broke down.

In a TikTok exchange, the 21-year-old answered a follower who compared their predicament to an episode of Top Gear. He replied: “Oh we’re stuck alright, currently at a pub waiting for a cab whilst the car is in the shop.”

Other followers offered jokes rather than mechanical advice. One played on his name with a gag about cruise control.

Another said they had passed the couple and tried to ask whether help was on its way. The fan said Cruz was on the phone at the time.

Cruz Beckham asks TikTok fans for help alongside girlfriend Jackie Apostel

Earlier, Cruz had filmed the pair beside what appeared to be an older-model Range Rover.

They faced wet, chilly conditions, with Jackie wrapped tightly in a coat. His post described them as stranded at a roundabout.

With their journey interrupted, Cruz invited followers to send questions to keep them occupied.

He also appealed for practical help: “If anyone knows how to fix a car as well, we need help.”

One follower asked whether he would open for Oasis. Cruz said that was his dream.

Cruz Beckham and girlfriend Jackie asked fans for help (Credit: PERUSSEAU)

Cruz Beckham removes photo from Jackie Apostel birthday tribute

The breakdown followed another eventful social media moment for the couple: Jackie’s birthday tribute.

On Instagram, Cruz shared affectionate pictures before removing a suggestive yacht photograph from the carousel. The image had already caught followers’ attention before it disappeared.

One teased: “Your mums gona tell you off for the last pic!”

Other birthday pictures showed the pair kissing, with Cruz lifting Jackie in his arms in one beachwear snap.

He also used the caption to tell his girlfriend how much he loved her.

Read more: Cruz Beckham reveals new dog with girlfriend Jackie as his mum Victoria gushes over news

The pair have been dating since 2024. Cruz and Jackie also welcomed a golden retriever puppy earlier this month.

They introduced Sandy Jean Beckham through a joint Instagram post, with Victoria Beckham sharing her delight in the comments.

Jackie has supported Cruz’s music career, too, working as his manager. After playing Reading and Leeds with The Breakers this summer, he thanked her for her creative and management work.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.