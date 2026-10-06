Cruz Beckham and girlfriend Jackie Apostel have welcomed their first puppy together, introducing Sandy Jean Beckham online.

The couple unveiled the sleepy newcomer in an Instagram post on Sunday (October 4).

Cruz and Jackie have been dating since 2024, and Sandy marks a cuddly new chapter for the pair. Photos showed them smiling on a bed while hugging the puppy from either side.

Cruz simply captioned the post: “Sandy Jean Beckham.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CRUZ (@cruzbeckham)

Victoria and David Beckham welcome puppy Sandy

Victoria Beckham quickly showered the newest family member with affection in the comments. She wrote: “Sooooo sweet!!! We love you Sandy!!!”

Jackie was equally smitten, adding: “ANGEL BABY.”

David Beckham later appeared in another family snap, carrying a very sleepy Sandy over his shoulder. The picture appeared on Sandy’s new Instagram account, complete with a football-themed message.

The caption joked: “Grandad is gonna teach me how to bend it like Sandy.”

The account attracted more than 2,000 followers during its first day.

Cruz Beckham and girlfriend Jackie introduced their new pup (Credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Puppy Sandy settles in with Cruz and Jackie

Jackie gave followers several glimpses of Sandy’s first days at home through Instagram Stories. One update showed the puppy stretched across Cruz’s legs after a busy day of snoozing.

Another showed Sandy flopped over Jackie’s hand while settling down for yet another nap. A third picture captured her curled into a ball on a fluffy white throw.

Sandy appears to be a cream-coloured golden retriever. The couple’s announcement identified her full name as Sandy Jean Beckham.

Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel’s romance began through music

The couple’s puppy news comes two years after their romance first became public. They were first spotted together at Glastonbury in summer 2024.

Cruz and Jackie later confirmed their relationship online that year. Jackie has said a writing session introduced them before their friendship developed into a romance.

Read more: Cruz Beckham sings ‘it’s breaking mama’s heart’ in new song amid Brooklyn feud

Their near 10-year age difference has also drawn comments online, which Jackie has addressed publicly. When one user challenged the relationship, she praised Cruz’s character.

Jackie described him as caring, driven, mature and loyal. She has also credited him with humour, intelligence and talent.

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