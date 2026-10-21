Jake Quickenden isn’t ready to date after his marriage split — and says dating apps are off the table.

Speaking to The Sun at the Pride of Britain Awards, the 38-year-old said his focus remains on fatherhood.

He and wife Sophie Church share two children and have remained amicable following their separation.

The I’m A Celebrity star said he loves being a dad, whether he is single or not.

Discussing life after the breakup, he explained where his attention lies: “At the moment I’m focusing the most on being a dad, which I just love anyway.”

The couple have continued to share glimpses of their co-parenting relationship on social media since going their separate ways.

Jake Quickenden and wife Sophie announced their split earlier this year (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Jake Quickenden explains when he and Sophie Church split

They revealed their separation in June, but Jake said the relationship had ended around three months earlier.

He told the paper they had now been apart for eight months, offering a clearer timeline for the split.

“It has been eight months now [since the split], so it isn’t as fresh. But I’m not really there yet where I’m out dating and things,” he said.

Jake and Sophie married in 2022 after four years together.

Their family life has changed since then. Jake moved out of the home they previously shared. In September, he gave fans a look inside his new home.

Jake Quickenden said he isn’t using dating apps (Credit: Fred Duval)

Jake Quickenden warns fans about dating app profiles

Earlier in the summer, Katie Price had flirted with Jake. But insisted it wasn’t anything.

His latest comments, however, make clear he isn’t currently dating.

While he isn’t ready at the moment, Jake was definite about avoiding apps if he does decide to try again. His refusal to use them wasn’t limited to the months immediately following the breakup.

Read more: Jake Quickenden reveals he’s ‘faked a smile almost every day’ as he opens up about ‘the most testing’ year of his life following split from wife

He warned: “You won’t see me on any dating apps – now or ever! I can’t be swiping, I’m too old for that. If you see me on a dating app, it’s not me, it’s a catfish.”

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