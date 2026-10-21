Sharon Osbourne reveals Ozzy’s ‘petrifying’ final days as she shares emotional new details: ‘We never told my kids’

Sharon Osbourne says her children and Ozzy’s Black Sabbath bandmates did not know how seriously ill he was.

Speaking at the British premiere of Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back To The Beginning, Sharon described her fears.

Sharon opened up about Ozzy’s final moments (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ozzy Osbourne’s final concert brought a change in his spirits

She recalled being terrified as he prepared to perform despite serious health problems.

“I was petrified. He did great and we see that in the film. But the guys [in Black Sabbath] didn’t know how sick Ozzy was. Even my kids, we never told my kids. Nobody knew how sick he was,” she said.

The concert took place at Villa Park on July 5, bringing Ozzy back together with Black Sabbath’s original line-up.

Sharon said its impact lasted beyond the stage. After years of illness, she saw her husband laughing and joking again.

“He was flying high again. He was so happy. Until the day he passed, he was still on that high, so thankful to everyone,” he said.

Ozzy died of a heart attack around two weeks after the show. He had Parkinson’s disease and had undergone several operations following a fall.

Ozzy died last July (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sharon Osbourne explains fears over Ozzy’s breathing

Sharon said emphysema had left Ozzy struggling for breath, alongside his other health problems.

She described how his condition could change sharply. Two better days could be followed by a morning of wheezing and difficulty breathing.

Ahead of the concert, she said he hoped his lungs would allow him to sing.

The film includes her account of a warning he received just 10 days before the performance.

She said he was told he might not make it through the show if he went ahead. Despite that warning, Ozzy insisted on honouring his commitment.

The event also featured Metallica and Guns N’ Roses. Sharon had spent two years organising it, and Ozzy thanked her on stage.

The concert film features guitarist Tony Iommi, drummer Bill Ward and bassist Geezer Butler alongside Ozzy.

Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back To The Beginning begins a limited cinema run on October 28.

Reflecting in the film, Sharon said: “He was just so elated. He was in such a great place mentally and he went out the way he wanted to.”

Read more: Sharon Osbourne, 74, reveals dent in her face following botched surgery: ‘I think the surgeon left it to his mate to do’

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