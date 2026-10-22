Davina McCall’s husband Michael Douglas wants a lower facelift once the couple ease back on work.

Speaking on Amanda Wakeley’s Style DNA podcast, the celebrity hairdresser opened up about the strain of recent years.

The 53-year-old linked changes in his appearance to business pressures and Davina’s health battles. He said: “In the last three years, I have aged about 10 years, and I can really see it.”

The couple married last December, with Davina later praising Michael’s support throughout her illnesses.

Their experiences have also affected their relationship, although Davina has described different challenges bringing very different emotions.

Davina McCall’s husband Michael said he’s planning a facelift (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Davina McCall’s health battles and marriage

Davina discovered a rare, benign brain tumour in autumn 2024. She was then diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

More recently, the 59-year-old has reportedly been diagnosed with cardiovascular disease.

Davina has said the brain tumour affected her short-term memory and created distance between her and Michael. However, she described her breast cancer experience as something that brought them closer again.

She has called Michael her soulmate, praising the way he balanced wisdom with humour during difficult moments.

Davina said: “He is the kindest, smartest, most open, intelligent, wise man I’ve ever met.”

She also expressed gratitude that he had been beside her through everything she had faced.

Michael said he has “aged about 10 years” over the last three years (Credit: Fred Duval)

Michael Douglas explains his facelift plans

For Michael, any cosmetic work would come after his current business commitments ease and the couple begin slowing down.

He said he had spent four years intensely running a business, alongside the challenges of Davina’s illnesses. He felt those pressures had become visible in his face.

He said: “Davina had a brain tumour, she had breast cancer, I’ve been fully running a business for the last four years, in an intense way. And I can see that it’s really taking its toll in my face. It’s started to really deteriorate.”

His plans include “a little lower facelift” and possible work around his eyelids. He also wants professional advice about the best approach and timing.

Michael compared seeking a surgeon’s guidance with clients coming to him for help with their hair.

He explained how that conversation might begin: “I genuinely might go and see a plastic surgeon and just say, OK, what do you think? When would be a good time to do something? What should I do if I was gonna do something?”

Read more: Davina McCall, 59, looks phenomenal in nude corset as she makes first public appearance since revealing she has cardiovascular disease

His wider ideas include paying more attention to skincare, changing his haircut and possibly rethinking his wardrobe.

Michael also discussed their focus on helping others, including Davina’s menopause projects and her Begin Again podcast.

He suggested they might pull back from those commitments in five or ten years, making more time for themselves.

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