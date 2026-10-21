‘It’s so obvious’ EastEnders fans know exactly why Sean Slater’s returning and it will change Walford forever

EastEnders fans have been waiting for the moment Sean Slater appears back on our screens ever since his return was announced earlier this year.

But now, viewers are convinced they have worked out why he is coming back to the soap.

And, surprisingly, it has nothing to do with Amy leaving Walford with Craig next week.

(Credit: BBC)

Drama at No.31 today

Today’s EastEnders sees Max viewing Number 31 – the old Slater house. He is determined to buy it and move in with Linda and the kids, proving he is the perfect family man.

However, Cindy is still on the warpath and has heard of his plans to buy the house.

She turns up at the viewing and belittles his finances in front of Suki, pointing out his money is tied up in a place in New Zealand that no one knew about.

Suki decides she doesn’t need the drama with the sale of her house, which she rented to Jean, Mo and Lily until recently.

Instead, she tells Max that she will look at Ned’s offer, as it comes with fewer marital problems.

However, it’s common knowledge that Ned isn’t exactly flush at the moment. He is currently living at Nicola’s house with the rest of his family, after having to give up their old home outside Walford.

He recently came into a bit of money, but used that to buy half of Harry’s Barn. So where is he planning to get the cash for Number 31 from?

Fans are convinced there is another buyer in the offering… and it is none other than Sean Slater!

Fans think that Sean, whose return is imminent, will be a secret buyer for his old family home. And with Kat and Alfie seemingly out of The Vic by Christmas if the flashforward is anything to go by… could all the Slaters be back under one roof by the end of the year?

Sean is returning to EastEnders very soon (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans share their theories about Sean Slater’s return

“I think Suki will sell No. 31 to Sean when he’s back next week. It’s so obvious,” claimed a fan on X.

Another added their theory. “I think Ned will lose his half of Harry’s Barn once the truth about his role in Ryder’s attack comes out. Then the Hawkins will end up buying The Vic, meaning Sean buys No. 31 back for the Slaters.”

A final fan is hoping to see the Slaters back where they belong. “Wouldn’t it be perfect if Sean bought No.31 and moved in with Jean and the rest of the Slaters? Walford would be back to how it should be!”

Could fans be right and the Slaters will soon be back where they belong?

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns